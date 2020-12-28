WHITLEY COUNTY — Woven into the fabric of Whitley County are threads of goodness, selflessness and sacrifice. Since 1994, the Community Foundation’s Annual Heart of Gold Awards has sought to honor the individuals who make our community great through various acts of kindness.
Through the years, hundreds of Whitley County’s friends, neighbors and family have been acknowledged for their admirable character and caring hearts.
“While 2020 has been different than anything we’ve experienced in the past, what has not changed is the fabric of community. If anything, perhaps we realize that those threads are stronger than we could have imagined. We have much for which to be grateful,” said September McConnell, director of the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
“While we are unable to gather together to recognize this year’s Heart of Gold recipients, we are happy to share the nominations received on their behalf. Each nominee will be awarded the traditional gold heart medallion and each individual winner will be able to award a $100 grant to the Whitley County charities of their choosing.”
The following individuals were honored, and these were the nomination letters written about them:
Angela Enright, Churubusco
Nominator: Anonymous
“When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Angela set aside her personal needs and dedicated/donated her time and resources from her upholstery business, “Sew What” in Churubusco, to making masks for healthcare workers and first responders to help combat the shortage of PPE. Angela assembled a large group of volunteers and coordinated the making of thousands of masks, a bright spot during a difficult time for our country.”
Arlene Shively, Churubusco
Nominator: Harold Norman
“Arlene Shively, a retired nurse, has been a blessing to me and countless others. She has transported us to the doctor’s office or the hospital for tests, answered questions about what the medical reports mean and brought us the products we need when we were unable to do so. She and her husband Mike help distribute food to the over one hundred that come each Tuesday to the drive-through giveaway at CUMC. She is on a team that checks blood pressure for those who desire it at the Church. Whether by phone or in person, she is a person with a heart of gold in Churubusco. I am so thankful for her spirit of sharing and giving.”
Barb Kaminski, Whitley County
Nominator: Abbi Carroll
“Barb Kaminski has done so much for the Humane Society of Whitley County that I don’t know where to begin. She has fostered nearly 250 kittens and mama cats over the last 5 years! In her house she built a Kitten Room which includes everything she needs for fostering, it is equipped with enrichment (shelves, toys, etc), sink/counter, fridge and microwave so she has everything she needs while she is in the room. She even bought an incubator! Barb spends countless hours in her kitten room taking care of the medical and social needs of kittens which are too young or sick to be adopted out. She gets up at all hours of the night to bottle feed the tiny babies. When her kitten room is full, she has offered her bathtub for mom and babies. Barb has been there for us through the loss of some of our fosters and we are there for her as well. She notices when something isn’t right and is on top of it right away to get it fixed. She has brought back many kittens from Fading Kitten Syndrome, which requires round the clock care of a sugar solution administered every 60 seconds to keep them alive and bring them back to life. She has fostered kittens and cats with Ringworm, panleukopenia, URI, congenital defects, and broken bones. She knows how and when to administer fluids, medications and use a tube feeding for the critical animals. Barb pays her own vet bills for kittens that aren’t even hers. She helps us find homes throughout the country! How? Barb has her own Instagram which has over 200,000 followers (@kitten_faces). She has facilitated adoptions as far as New York, Utah, and Washington and many places between. Barb never gives up on any of the many animals she has fostered. She is genuinely kind to everyone she meets, always in good spirits even if she is having a bad day or kittens aren’t well. Barb truly has a Heart of Gold for animals and humans.”
Beverly Flanagan, Columbia City
Nominator: Kennedy St. George
“Beverly Flanagan is the person who will go out of their way to support community growth. Bev has not only been instrumental in the success of the daily administration of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) but she also has been a cheerleader and the “behind the scenes” face of Leadership Whitley County since 2016. Bev has also served on the Humane Society of Whitley County since I’ve known her. My time knowing Bev has been short but I do know she’s caring about others. She’s housed and cared for folks in need in addition to her passion for LWC and the mission of the program to develop servant leaders.”
Bill and Jean Helm, Columbia City
Nominator: Cindy Zollinger
“As we faced the necessity of selling the family home since Mom was never going to be able to return to it to live, the job seemed overwhelming. All contents had to be emptied and outside areas needed to be cleaned and repaired quickly. Enter neighbors, Jean and Bill Helm. One Saturday as we began the process of removing personal items to boxes, Jean showed up at the door and offered her helping hands. She emptied cupboards sorting things that needed to be saved and carefully packing them away. One late afternoon as Dick and I were working on clean up, Jean delivered slices of homemade pie to us for sustenance:). Mom’s small flock of chickens lived out their lives in their adopted home in Jean’s chicken coop. Cats who needed a new home were welcomed into the fold at Jean and Bill’s farmstead. Bill tore down unneeded fences, gave advice as a locksmith would, and repaired a broken window. Bill and Jean saw a need and without asking jumped in to help. We’ve seen their hearts of gold in action before but this time we were the recipients. Thank you for sharing with us!”
Charlotte Blair, Columbia City
Nominator: Dani Tippmann
“AMBITIOUS, OPTIMISTIC, PASSIONATE, DRIVEN = Charlotte Blair. She has helped to provide a future for Whitley County’s history for many years. Most recently she spearheaded a movement to rejuvenate the Vice President Thomas Marshall (who lived in Columbia City, Whitley County) mausoleum in Crown Hill Cemetery (in Indianapolis). The burial place was falling into disrepair and Charlotte asked the cemetery overseer about it and get at least half of the money donated for the project. She has led the Daughters of the American Legion, serving as State Regent, where she helps ladies to learn about their own genealogical history and about our country’s history. Her efforts have supported the growth of 84 Indiana DAR chapters through in-services, work sessions, and individual guidance to chapters across Indiana. Her goal is to end her administration with a state membership of over 5,000 members. Charlotte was able to move her state-wide and national meetings and reports from an in-person to virtual platform, learning and mastering new technology. She is coordinating an effort to place a marker on the Columbia City Courthouse Square honoring the history of the Courthouse, on June 14, 2021. She serves through the Genealogical Society of Whitley County to help people discover their own roots and the history of Whitley County. She has helped many people apply for First Families and Pioneer Families membership. Earlier in her career, she was a teacher and principal and was well known to many students. Charlotte is a friend and a cheerleader for our local history. She serves on the Whitley County Historical Society Board of Directors and is an active volunteer at the Whitley County Historical Museum. She is always putting others first and taking on projects that seem insurmountable. Her courage in continuing to reach out and lead others with a smile and support, spurring people on to their own personal best.”
Christy Garau, Columbia City/Whitley County
Nominator: Anonymous
“As clinical director and co-owner of Choices and Changes, Christy not only uses her many talents to help her own clients, but leads one of the largest counseling services in Whitley County in a time that caring for mental health is crucial, especially during this year’s pandemic. In recent years, Choices and Changes has seen much growth under her leadership, growing the business her mother started to a large number of therapists to help meet the needs of the community... in individual and group settings. The number of lives Christy has touched is innumerable and her positive influence on Whitley County spreads far beyond her office.”
Gary and Heather Parrett and the Staff of Big G’s, Whitley County
Nominator: Carol Flowers, Community Foundation
“COVID-19 came in like a storm and left many of us stranded and in uncharted territory. Restaurants, schools and businesses closed. Many people were worried about their next paycheck and many parents were wondering how they would feed their children. Especially those who relied on the free school lunch program. In stepped Gary and Heather Parrett. Without hesitation, they committed to meeting the needs of the children in Whitley County. They partnered with the schools to come up with ideas for meals, worked with vendors to place orders, recruited staff to prepare meals, and arranged for distribution to various locations throughout the county. And it wasn’t just for a couple of days, it was weeks! Gary and Heather may have been worried about keeping their own restaurant afloat, but you wouldn’t know it because their concern was feeding hungry children. They went so far as to even post on social media that if a child needed a meal they could visit the restaurant, no questions asked, and a meal would be provided. This kind of compassion embodies the Heart of Gold Award. Gary, Heather and their staff gave of his time, talent and treasure to raise up his community during an incredibly challenging time.”
Julie Copeland, Columbia City
Nominator: Carlee LaRue
“Julie is a powerhouse of a woman. While there are only 24 hours in a day, she has somehow managed to triple that! As a fellow multi-tasker, she is on a whole new level. Her work ethic is something that inspires others, especially since her time is spent for the benefit of others. I met Julie last year when we were recruiting a treasurer for the Camp Whitley board of directors. I assumed she would need months to learn the ropes, considering she was handed a box of paper files, as well as online documents. To my surprise, she was ready to go within a few weeks! She dove right in. I later learned that Julie had been serving on the board for Junior Achievement for many years. She managed the JA Car Show. While she loves JA, she had shifted her focus to Camp... or so she thought. A few months before the car show, she was asked to step in and run it again this year. She agreed, even though we were running in high gear at Camp. We had a 5k, adult camp weekend, family day, as well as fundraising during COVID-19, and trying to tear down a 92 year old cabin. She managed to organize the car show, run in high gear at Camp, work full time, take care of her husband’s medical needs, can hundreds of jars of food, and who knows what else! Julie is one of those people that does it all, without need of recognition. She tries to fly under the radar, but she has impressed our whole board of directors. The JA car show experienced poor weather this year, and resulted in cancellation about an hour in. After talking with her about it, she expressed her disappointment, but quickly moved on to the next task. She’s quick to overcome disappointment. Julie watches out for other people and community organizations as well. She is always sharing things on Facebook about how Mission25 needs cleaning supplies, and she just saw that Jane Doe was trying to find a place to donate them to. While that’s just an example, those are the connections that she is always making. She has a mental list of needs for the community, and constantly finds ways to fill those needs. Julie is one of a kind. She’s one of those people that doesn’t like recognition, but needs it.”
Karen Hedrick, Columbia City
Nominator: Jamie Peppler
“Karen Hedrick has been touching lives ever since she moved to Whitley County! She started in the classroom and approximately 3 1/2 years ago transitioned to a new classroom — the world of Children’s Ministry! She poured her heart into the kids and families at CCUMC every day. She showed up, even in the midst of a pandemic, to show our kids that they were loved and remembered by singing Happy Birthday to kids from their driveway to bringing pop tarts and a photo booth the night before school started to front porches throughout the county. She constantly went above and beyond so that the kids who were in her circle of influence knew they were important. She helped organize a community wide VBS experience for families who were longing for ways to connect after months of staying home. Recently, Karen made the decision to return to the classroom at ISMS. While we will miss her in her children’s ministry role, we know she will continue to be a Light for kids in the community and her Heart of Gold will continue to be evident to all who cross her path. We are so grateful for all the ways our lives and the lives of others have been touched by Karen!”
Kathy Plew, Columbia City
Nominator: Mike Mosier
“Kathy very involved in serving community. Has made over 600 masks and gave away at no charge (even shipped on request). Volunteers at Food Pantry/Impact Center (Difference Makers Inc) and is a board member (secretary/treasurer) 30+ hours a week! Assists as well with fund raisers. Prepares meals for sale at Bell Tower Auctions Also volunteers weekly with Boomerang Back Pack and does fund raisers for them as well. Crochets baby blankets and donates them to B.A.B.E. Very active in her church and assists with many programs there to help people in need. Also involved in Lord Acres Festival every year Provided Transportation for those needing rides for medical appointments & delivered groceries to needy families.”
Kathy Plew, Columbia City
Nominator: Doug Plew
“Always helping others.”
Kathy Plew, Columbia City
Nominator: Rose Plew
“Kathy is my mother-in-law. She does more and works harder than anyone I know for Whitley County. She volunteers at The Impact Center food pantry and us on the board, she is the treasurer and organizes fund raisers for Boomerang Backpacks. She has made over 1000 masks and given them all away at no charge. Since covid started. She crochets baby blankets and donates them to Babe. And, I know I’m forgetting one or two others. She definitely gas a heart of gold!!!”
Kathy Plew, Columbia City
Nominator: Leta Perry
“Kathy made over 700 masks and gave them away at no charge. She even mailed them if requested. She volunteers at Difference Makers, INC dba The Impact Center Food Pantry and is a board member also. She is Secretary / Treasurer and puts in over 30 hours per week as a volunteer. She volunteers weekly with Boomerang Back Pack and does fundraisers for this program. When we were still having auctions at Bell Tower she cooked all the food every Friday for a fundraiser about 6 months of the year for over 2 years. Kathy crochets baby blankets and donates them to B.A.B.E. She is very active in her church and helps with many programs there to help other people.”
Matt and Clayton Warner, Columbia City
Nominator: Cindy Zollinger
“Neighbors are treasures. Never was that more apparent than when we prepared the family home for listing for sale. Out buildings needed to be emptied and cleaned. Unwanted or unused items had to be removed. Enter Matt and Clayton Warner from across the street. As we tackled the interior, Matt and Clayton gathered the scrap metal from the buildings and took them to salvage with the proceeds going to the Boy Scout troop. They emptied and cleaned the chicken coop. Things that required heavy lifting were hauled out of the garage and out buildings by these strong backs and repurposed or taken to the recycling center. They dedicated two full weekends to the cleanup of the property and were on call later when some other short project required assistance. We are very grateful for the love and support they offered to our family. Their hearts of gold shone brightly across Keiser Road.”
Pam Waller, South Whitley
Nominator: Pamela Hoffman
“I would like to nominate my co-worker, deputy clerk Pam Waller. She has been an inspiration to me watching how she interacts with our town residents on a daily basis. These residents are met with a cheerful, kind and caring heart, who truly is interested in each and every one’s life and help in finding solutions to their financial shortfalls. I couldn’t have asked for a better co-worker to guide me in my first year as Clerk in South Whitley, she has been an integrate part of me navigating the position in the easiest way possible. She is the epitome of having a HEART OF GOLD, and I’m sure the other residents in the Town of South Whitley would agree wholeheartedly.”
Ruth Rivard, Columbia City
Nominator: Janice Daniel
“Ruth is a person that has so many talents and she is always sharing them with others to help make their lives more comfortable. Ruth gives of her time each week helping at Grace Lutheran food bank. She stocks shelves, places orders and helps unload food deliveries. She is always kind, caring and attentive to everyone. Ruth also uses her talent of sewing and quilting for the betterment of others. She sews blankets and quilts for people in nursing homes and third world countries. She always helps to decorate her church with embroidery items. In the midst of this pandemic Ruth has personally made masks for all my employees at my company. Ruth is a caring and loving person who thinks and cares for others all the time.”
Samina Qureshi, Columbia City
Nominator: Samara Thompson
“I would nominate Samina Qureshi, or as children under the age of 6 would call her, “Miss Q” for the Heart of Gold Award. Although young in her teaching career, Samina has shown tremendous growth, kindness, compassion and caring to her students. As a graduate from Columbia City High School and Manchester University, Samina has always been passionate about returning to her hometown to educate the future generation of our beloved community. Beginning with her first year of teaching kindergarten at Northern Heights Elementary (her alma matter for K-5) nobody would have imagined the unforeseen obstacles and challenged that presented itself with the 2019-2020 school year. A mentor and former college professor of Miss Qureshi, instilled into her students (now current teachers) to “make room for joy” in and out of their classrooms. As parents, teachers and the world tried to make sense of what “quarantining” really meant during the Spring semester of school, Samina shined brightly and poured even more love into the hearts of her students. From daily virtual play dates with Barbie Dolls and dump trucks, to learning math by counting how many dog treats Miss Q’s dog could eat, Samina stayed innovative, creative and was intentional in educating children. Although her spirit held high with the hope of returning back to school in May, unfortunately the school year finished virtually. Determined to make a lasting impression on her kids one more time before they moved onto 1st grade, Miss Q spent countless hours (time and money) to make sure her “kinderbabies” were geared up for a great Summer vacation. 25 baskets of goodies later and countless trips to Dollar Tree and Walmart, Miss Q and her family packed up their vehicles and delivered an end of year surprise gift to each one of her students! To say the least, there were tears and socially distanced hugs and waves from front doors and windows — this will be a year of teaching Miss Qureshi will never forget. As life continues to throw curve balls, Samina was presented a new opportunity to teach 1st grade at Coesse Elementary. Although an adjustment, I am so proud to see the amount of time and effort Samina has poured into making 1st grade an unforgettable experience for her new group of kids. It is my honor to nominate Miss Samina Qureshi, a WCCS Teacher and Mentor, for the 2020 Heart of Gold Award.”
Stacey Foreman-Hilsmier, Columbia City
Nominator: Jade Wigent
“Stacey has taught preschool for almost 25 years. That fact alone is enough to earn an award, but she is so deserving of a Heart of Gold award from Whitley County for all the good she has done her students and our community. Stacey is an incredible educator who has chosen to use her special skills in sign language and special ed to serve children with a diverse range of physical and mental delays. I wish you could see her in action. She speaks in a measured tone that remains calm through any number of challenging behaviors. A day in her class is full of fun activities that serve an educational purpose. She is so intentional with her teaching time to make it engaging and helpful to meet a standard while also being exciting. She is kind and fair dealing with her paraprofessionals, the other adults in her room, and makes sure the children are their focus. She is a blessing to many struggling parents and a reliable voice of reason. There are some very tough days, but Stacey is masterful at recognizing what works and what doesn’t in her planning. Her adaptability is such an incredible strength, especially with the evolving needs of her students. Children enter her class as they turn three, so there is constant change for kids who love routine. Stacey meets that challenge by making smart changes as the need arises. She is generous in sharing her knowledge and experience with other teachers. I have been the beneficiary of lots of that good advice and help and am very grateful as it improves my teaching and my students’ experience at school. To see the gains Stacey’s students make is really inspiring. Her students are given the best chance to succeed in whatever learning environment is next for them. They are safe and treated kindly they are with Stacey. I’m thankful I’ve been able to see first-hand the difference I truly talented teacher can make to a student, parent, school, and community. I’m in awe of the teacher Stacey is and I am lucky to work with her. She is an inspiration.”
Staff of Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City
Nominator: Cindy Zollinger
“Public recognition is warranted for the employees of long term care facilities in Whitley County. While hospital staff has been lauded publicly frequently for good reason, I don’t think enough recognition has been given to these unsung heroes. I am familiar with Miller’s on Ellsworth because my mom resides there. Since March, family has been locked out of the facility. Outside visitation and later inside visitation began late June, but has been sporadic because of positive staff tests which require lock down again. The employees have all been our (families’) eyes, ears, and hands for our loved ones. They have worked overtime to make sure that residents are receiving needed services. Whitley we cannot touch our Moms or Dads, the staff has provided that touch whether while providing personal care or a touch on the shoulder or a squeeze of the hand to let them know they are loved. As I visit with Mom from outside through the glass door, I witness staff go by and give words of encouragement to residents. Efforts have been made to connect family with residents through electronics often by personal devices of staff. Phone calls from staff have been frequent as they provide updates on health issues and levels of activities in the facility. Yes, these are employees but as I looked at the criteria they have overcome unusual challenges to serve others, the daily outreach to residents is a performance of an exceptional act of kindness, and they share their time and energy for the sake of others. The staff to be recognized begins with the custodial department, the dietary department, the nursing staff, the activities department, and the administrative staff. Each person has had an impact.”
2020 Honorary Heart of Gold Recipient: Loretta Mottram
“Loretta served as Director of the Whitley County United Way from 2017 to 2019. During her tenure, the organization relocated to a wonderfully renovated downtown office, successfully campaigned on behalf of local non-profits and raised extraordinary backing for early childhood learning through the popular Power of the Purse fundraisers. While she and her staff are deserving of the Heart of Gold Award for these efforts, the Community Foundation wishes to recognize Loretta for what she did after leaving our community.
The Mottram Family made the decision to relocate to Florida in late 2019. Always the consummate servant leader, Loretta offered to assist with support for transitioning a new United Way director from her new home in Florida, not realizing that finding someone to fill her position might take longer than expected. When COVID-19 hit in March of this year, the organization was still in the midst of a job search. Loretta spent countless hours in ZOOM meetings and on long distance phone calls, working on behalf of the United Way in tandem with the Community Foundation, to identify local emergency needs and collaborate in directing funding to meet those challenges. From her new home in the sunshine state, she successfully coordinated a grant application that secured emergency COVID-19 funding for our community from Lilly Endowment, Inc. Loretta Mottram is bright, professional and conscientious. It goes without saying Whitley County was enhanced by her unending dedication and for this we pay tribute to her with an honorary Heart of Gold.”
September McConnell, CEO
Community Foundation of Whitley County
