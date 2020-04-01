COLUMBIA CITY — Things changed quickly last month as the coronavirus made its way into Indiana, prompting many new government orders, including ending all dining-in options at local restaurants.
With many locally owned restaurants generating their revenue from those who dine in, owners needed to adapt quickly and prepare for a major drop in visitors.
“We knew we had to make some quick changes,” said Gary Parrett, of Big G’s Sports Cafe. “We have 15 employees who depend on us — that was one of the biggest concerns I have.
Gary and his wife Heather aren’t alone in their concerns. Other restaurant owners, such as those at The Nook in downtown Columbia City and Portside Pizza at Tri-Lakes, have also been questioning the future.
So far, however; the community has stepped up to support local business.
One day last month, Matt Bunyan, owner of Portside Pizza, ordered 18 carry-out coney dogs from the Nook to drop off for family and friends.
“During this time with no dining in, all the local businesses are going to need some support — just like we do at Portside,” Bunyan said.
He said he has had several from the community continue to support his business.
“It’s very heartfelt and we’re very appreciative,” Bunyan said. “Hopefully this won’t last a long time. We’ll try to stay positive about it.”
The Nook and Big G’s have had several factories help support them in the past month, filling big orders that have helped offset the dip in regular customers.
Patrons of The Nook can order over the phone and pick up their food just inside the door.
Big G’s made some changes on-the-fly, converting the south side of the building into a place for walk-up orders so customers can more easily order. In addition, the Parretts added delivery service — getting lettering for the windows and vehicle within ours from another local business, Vinyl Worx. Most people found out about the orders at 1 p.m., and they went into effect at 2:30 p.m. on the same day.
“I had no idea it was coming — my mind was spinning,” Parrett said.
The Parretts called a meeting with their employees that afternoon. While many restaurants cut staff or closed down completely, they had other priorities.
“We had a meeting and I told them, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’re going to do business as usual and you can keep the hours you have.’ For a lot of them, this is their only job and they depend on it,” Parrett said.
The employees are very appreciative.
“I was anxious,” Amanda Whisler said. “Obviously, I didn’t know what their plans were, but they came up with it so fast.”
Whisler said she has a friend who is also a waitress and was laid off after the executive order.
“Those were the fears I had,” Whisler said. “I’m not worried about the virus, I’m worried about how we’re going to get through this. But they told us we’re all in this together — they always have our backs.”
After the meeting, her feelings changed.
“I had a sense of relief — it honestly put me into tears to know you have people that support you,” Whisler said.
Cheri Dear has worked at Big G’s for 13 years, and agreed that she isn’t as worried about the virus as she is the financial impact — but the Parretts are easing that worry.
“They both said they’d rather them shoulder it than have us worry,” Dear said. “Gary and Heather are the type of bosses who go above and beyond.”
All the employees feel like family.
“It was emotional at first, but we all came together as a work family and figured out what we were going to do,” said Megan Rice.
Rice said the Parretts have always told their employees that they’d “take care of us if we take care of them.”
“I know that if it comes down to it, they’ve always taken care of me and my family,” Rice said. “Both of them would take the shirt off their backs to give us before they worry about themselves.”
