ETNA — As with many other events in 2020, the Lord's Acre Festival in Etna has been canceled due to COVID-19.
In previous years, funds raised from the festival have helped support a local effort, the Whitley County Boomerang Backpack program for Little Turtle and Northern Heights elementary schools.
The program targets elementary school children who might not have quality food over the weekend.
The cost to provide 200 students with a backpack for the weekend, which includes two proteins, 3-4 cereals, juices, fresh fruit and snacks, is $150 per student per year.
Those wishing to continue to contribute to the cause may send donations to Etna United Methodist Church, 4255 W. CR 750N, Columbia City, 46725.
There will also be auction items on Facebook, with proceeds benefitting Boomerang Backpacks.
