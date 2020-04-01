COLUMBIA CITY — Though many proactive decisions have been made by community leaders and every day health officials are urging the public to stay home — not everyone is following the guidelines.
"I believe too many people are going out and being exposed," said Scott Wagner, Whitley County Health Department.
Wagner expects there to be more cases in Whitley County in the coming days and weeks.
"The test results we are receiving are about a week behind," Wagner said.
Many have seen footage of people not practicing social distancing on the national news, but it's happening here in Whitley County, too.
"Walmart has clearly state that only one family member should come to the store at a time, but I still see whole families going together," Wagner said.
"I see way too many elderly people out. They need to stay home," Wagner said. "Almost 70% of the deaths in Indiana have been from persons 70 years old and older."
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Whitley County had three confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning.
However, there have been multiple ambulance runs in the past week with patients complaining of "difficulty breathing."
Though people are not ordered to be confined to their homes, many are making the choice not to leave, or to safely support local businesses by ordering carry-out.
"Most businesses are doing their best to stay afloat and I would encourage the community to patronize local businesses — but only one person at a time," Wagner said. "Always wash your hands before eating and touching your face!"
