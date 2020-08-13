INDIANAPOLIS — Keeping kids safe at school — and securing money to do so — are all on State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick’s plate.
On Thursday, she held a press conference to give updates on how safe schools are, what the Indiana Department of Education is doing to help districts and what challenges districts still face.
Contact tracing
Though school has just begun for some districts, many have had summer sports practice and staff training in the building before the first day, so contact tracing has already been in practice.
But, though it won’t be brand new on a school’s first day back, McCormick said tracing positive cases is a huge undertaking, especially with privacy laws like HIPAA that protect medical information.
“That contact tracing when you’re dealing with minors is tough,” McCormick said.
It makes it harder that some parents don’t know if a call from someone claiming to be a contact tracer is a scam, and will hang up.
McCormick said parents have told her that they have received calls asking if they’re the parent of a certain student, and telling them what the child’s birthday is. Sometimes, the parent will immediately hang up and call the school.
Noble County has previously issued an alert with phone numbers that contact tracers will be calling from so the person they’re calling knows the call is legitimate.
Contact tracers can text from 877-548-3444. Calls will be from 833-670-0067, or may display as “IN Health Covid” on a caller ID.
At one district, McCormick said, one positive case meant the school had to track down 48 other students and let them know they had been exposed.
One district, McCormick said, did a tabletop simulation of contact tracing and decided their schools weren’t ready to open for the fall.
The speed at which parents get their child’s COVID-19 tests back is a big factor in the effectiveness of contact tracing, McCormick said.
Positive cases leading to a shutdown
As schools are reopening, some are seeing COVID-19 cases in the first week, like at Brownsburg High School and Avon High School.
The question of whether to close a school after a certain number of COVID-19 cases isn’t one the DOE can answer by itself, McCormick said.
There isn’t a number of positive COVID-19 cases that the Indiana Department of Education has set that will shut down a district or the entire state’s public school system right now.
That’s mainly due to how the pandemic is varied across the state, and also, because it’s a decision best left to local health department officials.
However, some schools are asking McCormick and the DOE for that kind of number as a guideline to allow them to close if need be.
“Based on what I have been told by our medical experts, we are good to go with provisions, but if that changes, we will certainly support that change and help schools shut it down and get to that remote option,” McCormick said.
These positive cases across the state come amid schools reopening with social distancing, mask requirements and virtual school options.
McCormick said she’s aware that not all of those efforts will work flawlessly, like if a student were to refuse to wear a mask properly.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it and say it’s perfect,” she said.
As far as how safe school is even with reopening precautions, McCormick said she’s operating on the advice medical experts have given her.
Funding
Early on in the pandemic, McCormick said Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state’s Legislature committed to keep funding in schools.
She said she’s still trusting that for now. Some politicians have argued for tying funds to schools being physically open.
Because of the pandemic, McCormick said she knows the state’s budget is tight, but education spending is being bargained for right now.
Another factor to the moving target of public school funding is where federal education officials’ priorities lie.
The state’s budget to support public schools isn’t being helped by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ interpretation of CARES Act funding to allow more money to go to private schools, she said.
McCormick said Thursday that she supports dollars going to support the most vulnerable students, whether they be enrolled in a public or private school.
But with 95% of the state’s students enrolled traditionally, many vulnerable public school kids need funding now.
“I know it’s a political push for political reasons and political agendas, but now is not the time,” McCormick said.
She also noted that some private schools already received money through the Paycheck Protection Plan that public schools did not.
McCormick is also concerned about the U.S. Census being ended prematurely.
Population counts from the U.S. Census have a direct impact on school funding allocations. If everybody is not counted, schools won’t receive the right amount of money for their student populations.
Standardized testing
With some students taking standardized tests as soon as 20 days after the start of the school year, McCormick said the DOE is working on guidelines for districts to use when issuing those exams.
That guidance may not be a one-size-fits-all set of rules for every district, though. McCormick said the DOE has to take a difference in federal and state tests into account, plus if students are testing in-person or virtually.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this,” McCormick said.
One part the DOE will have to figure out is how schools should issue exams to virtual students. Proctors have been used in the past to make sure students aren’t cheating, but they are expensive.
It also would be counterintuitive to require virtual students to sit for an exam in-person, McCormick said.
Hope right now is partially resting on a waiver that would exempt schools from standardized tests, but right now, neither federal nor state legislatures are discussing that.
“We know and schools know that we don’t have a lot of wait time here,” McCormick said.
As of Tuesday, Whitley County had 155 total positive cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the virus.
A total of 2,576 tests have been conducted and the seven-day positivity rate was 4.9% compared to the state’s 8.8%. As of Tuesday, there were 75,862 positive cases in Indiana.
