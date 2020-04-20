The Indiana State Department of Health added locations and expanded eligibility for its free COVID-19 drive-through testing clinics in Allen, Clark, Decatur and Lake counties.
The clinics were running 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day through April 22, or until testing supplies ran out. They originally opened to symptomatic health care workers, first responders and essential workers. Testing expanded to symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers and people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or heart disease.
Locally, testing was conducted at the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne.
Additional testing sites were in Gary, Greensburg and Sellersburg.
Testing is limited to one individual per vehicle. All individuals must be Indiana residents and present state-issued identification at the time of testing.
