HUNTINGTON — If you came to see Carter Miller wrestle Saturday, hopefully you didn’t let your attention stray.
The DeKalb senior 220-pounder stormed through the Northeast 8 Conference with three consecutive pins to claim the championship in his weight class Saturday at Huntington North.
The first two were quick sticks, and Miller (17-4) finished off Ian Clifford of Columbia City at 3:08 in the championship match for his blue ribbon. For the day, he wrestled slightly more than four minutes.
“As tough as our conference is, to pin your way through the whole tournament is a pretty impressive achievement. Carter has come on at the right time,” DeKalb coach Travis Gaff said.
Columbia City placed second in the conference meet with two title winners in seniors Alton Mullinax at 170 pounds and Jarrett Forrester at 138 pounds.
Bellmont, with five finalists and six third-place finishers, won the team title with 201 points, with Columbia City second at 179½ and the host Vikings third with 175.
Seven of the eight teams had at least one champion.
At 170, Columbia City’s Mullinax (20-2) scored a takedown just before the final buzzer to edge East Noble’s Jacob Graden (14-5) 13-11. The match was tied 6-6 entering the third and the score went back and forth all the way through.
Forrester (19-1) picked up an 8-3 decision win over Bellmont’s Calvin Faurote at 138 pounds.
Columbia City’s Ryan Sheets was conference runner-up at 160 pounds, falling to Norwell’s Eli Johnson in the title match.
For Columbia City, Jayden English placed fourth at 106 pounds, Aiden Sanderson came in fourth at 120 pounds and Isaiah Litherland took fourth at 126 pounds.
Allan Maggard took third at 132 pounds after beating Norwell’s Lane Lewis. Jordan Driver took fifth at 145 pounds and Tanner Reed placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class.
Sebastian Rose placed sixth at 182 pounds and Jack Maley came in fourth at 195 pounds. Chance Geiger placed fourth at 285 pounds.
Northeast 8 Wrestling
Team Scores
1. Bellmont 201, 2. Columbia City 179 ½, 3. Huntington North 175, 4. Leo 163, 5. Norwell 153, 6. New Haven 130 ½, 7. DeKalb 100, 8. East Noble 79 ½.
Championship Matches
106 — Clark (Leo) dec. Smithley (Nwl) 7-2. 113 — Ruble (Bel) pin Ford (Leo) 1:54. 120 — P. Teusch (HN) dec. Sprague (EN) 8-7. 126 — L. Teusch (HN) dec. Walker (Nwl) 6-3. 132 — Heath (Leo) maj. dec. Litchfield (Bel) 8-0. 138 — Forrester (CC) dec. Faurote (Bel) 7-3. 145 — Chacon (NH) tech. fall Manley (Bel) 15-0, 2:50. 152 — Fletcher (HN) dec. Myers (Bel) 6-1. 160 — Sheets (CC) pin Johnson (Nwl) 4:51. 170 — Mullinax (CC) dec. Graden (EN) 13-11. 182 — Brege (Nwl) maj. dec. Saylor (NH) 11-3. 195 — Prahl (Leo) dec. Raab (HN) 3-1. 220 — C. Miller (DK) pin Clifford (CC) 3:08. 285 — Louden (NH) pin Armstrong (DK) 2:58.
Third-Place Matches
106 — Cooper (NH) dec. English (CC) 10-4. 113 — Dove (DK) pin C. Dreiband (Nwl) :55. 120 — Veatch (Leo) pin Sanderson (CC) :56. 126 — Hart (Leo) dec. Litherland (CC) 6-3. 132 — Maggard (CC) pin Lewis (Nwl) 5:34 OT. 138 — Mi. Kline (HN) pin Pennington (Leo) 1:33. 145 — Ma. Kline (HN) pin Owens (EN) 1:50. 152 — Mason (NH) dec. Reed (CC) 9-3. 160 — Freidt (Bel) pin Burcham (HN) 4:38. 170 — Mowery (Bel) dec. Snyder (DK) 9-3. 182 — Martin (Bel) pin Ward (EN) 1:36. 195 — Kukelhan (Bel) maj. dec. Maley (CC) 10-1. Bodkins (Bel) dec. Writz (Leo) 3-2. 285 — Robinson (Bel) dec. Geiger 3-1.
Fifth-Place Matches
106 — Barnum (HN) dec. Barker 5-3. 113 — Holzinger (HN) pin Thompson (EN) 1:38. 120 — Eddy (DK) dec. Nahrwold (Nwl) 6-2. 126 — Luginbill (Bel) pin Lepper (EN) 4:07. 132 — E. Miller (NH) pin B. Miller (DK) 2:56. 138 — Bowman (NH) pin Ringger (Nwl) :32. 145 — Driver (CC) dec. Crawford (Leo) 1-0. 152 — Stewart (Leo) pin McCabe (Nwl) 1:38. 160 — Kirk (NH) pin Worman (DK) 2:21. 171 — Kahn (Nwl) pin Burkley (NH) :51. 182 — Elliott (HN) dec. Rose (CC) 3-0. 195 — Q. Dreiband (Nwl) dec. Hermey (DK) 5-0. 220 — Clarke (HN) pin Luther (Nwl) 2:13. 285 — Kinsey (HN) pin Sheron (Leo) 1:48.
