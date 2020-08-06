Only essential personnel will be allowed at Summit Athletic Conference dual sporting events through the month of August, Carroll High School Athletic Director Dan Ginder said in an email on behalf of SAC athletic directors Aug. 6.
The rule applies to any sporting event between two schools, including soccer, cheerleading, cross country, football, tennis, Unified flag football and volleyball — and no fans will be allowed in stands.
“The Allen County Board of Health, area superintendents, athletic directors and principals have worked collaboratively to come up with a plan that we believe will allow our kids to participate and play as long as possible while minimizing the likelihood of exposure,” Ginder said in his email. “Our goal is not to start the season … our goal is to finish the season.”
A second step in the plan is currently scheduled for Sept. 1-13. Rules for larger events, including tournaments and invites, will be made by the host school if large group gatherings are permitted at that point, in which case each school will receive a ticket allowance based on participating levels at a given event and facility. During that step, only parents and guardians — with a maximum of four — will be allowed to attend, and face coverings and social distancing will be expected.
All use of senior passes, athletic passes and SAC passes are suspended until further notice.
Guidelines after Sept. 13 are still being determined.
“We understand that this decision will result in a lot of mixed emotions,” the email read. “We simply ask that you find a way to support the decision and rejoice in the fact that our kids are competing! More information will be released as we learn more about ticket allocation and specifics for the weeks to come.”
