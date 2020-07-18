The federal Payroll Protection Plan worked as intended to carry small businesses and organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic, three local leaders said.
Thirty-seven organizations in Indiana’s four northeastern counties received loans of $1 million or more from the U.S. Small Business Association through the program, said a report released last week.
The largest loan in the local area went to Ashley Industrial Molding of Ashley, which received between $5 million and $10 million, the government report said.
The program offers forgiveness of loans if the money is used to keep employees working. The government issued $521 billion in loans, with an average loan size of $107,000. Federal officials say the program helped support about 51 million jobs, according to self-reporting by borrowers.
Among the local loan recipients were Adventure Homes LLC of Garrett, with $2 million to $5 million, along with Team Quality Services of Auburn and the Northeastern Center mental health agency based in Kendallville, both with $1 million to $2 million.
Adventure Homes used its loan to pay its 230 employees during a three-week shutdown.
“Nobody missed a paycheck,” said co-owner and President Wally Comer. “It was very helpful, and made it less painful going forward.”
“Having that influx of cash to help get us through” helped Team Quality Services, said founder and President Chris Straw. “When COVID hit, we dropped down to about 3% of what our normal sales were.”
With the loan, 39 employees work who at the company’s new headquarters in downtown Auburn were able to keep their jobs, Straw said.
“Without that we would have had to do a lot more drastic layoffs,” he said.
“PPP has been a great lifeline to keep all our staff employed while we saw revenues decline,” said Steve Howell, CEO of the Northeastern Center.
Thanks to PPP, Comer said, Adventure Homes came out of the shutdown very strong, and business is going “very good” at the award-winning manufactured housing plant.
“When we reopened, everyone wanted to come back to fill the backlog,” with the exception of a handful of employees who wanted to stay out a while longer, he said.
“We resumed where we left off, it was very good. Had we not gone down those three weeks, we would have had a second record quarter,” Comer said.
“It was good for us,” he said of the loan. “We are in good shape. We would probably have made it without it, but it would have been very difficult with a lot of sleepless nights. Dollar-for-dollar it was a prudent decision.”
One of the biggest issues for Adventure Homes was its supply chain, which slowed production a bit. Once the homes were completed, there was an interruption in shipping them out, and they were “stuck in the yard” with no cash coming in.
Comer said is very pleased that employees came back after the shutdown.
“They are very outstanding, wearing masks and following the (social distancing and hygiene) rules. I am so proud of this facility and the solid production staff,” he said.
Going forward, Comer said the recent uptick in the industry is a demand for single-wide units, many of which are for second homes and vacation sites, thanks to low interest rates.
“It happened so fast. That’s what was so devastating” about the shutdown of businesses last spring, Straw said.
“We are mostly in the automotive plants, and when it started shutting down, we went from booming to 3% in about a week or so,” he said. Team Quality Services provides quality-support services, chiefly in the automotive industry.
“For us, things didn’t really start picking up until about June 1,” Straw said. “It didn’t come back as fast as it went away. Through the month of June, we came back to about 98% of what it was.”
Team Quality Services still faces more lean times, however. Its customers pay around 45-60 days after they are billed at end of each month.
“That’s where the PPP money really came into play,” Straw said. “We’re not gong to see money from our customers until early to mid-September. That money will be used to bridge that gap.”
At the Northeastern Center, “PPP has been a great lifeline to keep all our staff employed while we saw revenues decline,” Howell said.
“We have, of course, utilized funds as intended and have avoided employee layoffs despite seeing a decline in service revenue at the agency,” he added.
“We changed our primary service delivery mechanism from community and home-based delivery to telehealth. We’ve utilized telehealth for years with our doctors and APNs, so the learning curve was shorter compared to other similar agencies, but there was still an adjustment or ramp- up period.”
At the peak, roughly 45% of the Northeastern Center staff was working remotely.
“Our 24/7 programs remained open throughout, with some modifications such as restricting visitation and community outings,” including the Clubhouse program, Howell said.
“Our five outpatient clinics remained open the entire time but only with a skeleton crew. Staying open was important for two primary reasons: to accommodate emergencies and walk-ins and to maintain some sense of consistency and stability where few things were normal or as they were,” he said.
“Presently we are getting back to full strength; staff are providing services in the community and clinics and Clubhouse has re-opened while continuing outreach to those unable to attend. We continue to be diligent and vigilant about precautions” such as masks, hand hygiene and physical distancing, Howell said.
“Overall our staff and clients have responded remarkably well,” he concluded. “Our ability to gather information and communicate to all parties timely has been critical to successfully navigating the pandemic.”
In addition to the 37 local recipients of $1 million or more, dozens of additional local businesses received loans of less than $1 million, including KPC Media Group, publisher of this newspaper, which is listed as a recipient of $350,000 to $1 million.
The Paycheck Protection Program disclosure last week includes the names of 660,000 small businesses and nonprofit organizations that received at least $150,000 in funding.
