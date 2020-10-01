WHITLEY COUNTY — The Community Foundation of Whitley County will continue its 24-year tradition of celebrating the people who make a difference in the lives of local residents with the 2020 Heart of Gold Awards. The Foundation is now accepting nominations for the annual awards to recognize community members who enhance the quality of life for others.
“During this past year, especially with the Coronavirus pandemic, we know more and more people stepped up to the plate to help out neighbors, friends and even strangers throughout Whitley County,” said September McConnell, chief executive officer of the Foundation. “We want to hear those stories. We want to know about the people who committed random acts of kindness and bring attention to their good deeds.”
However, the pandemic will change this year’s event.
“Because of the pandemic, things will look different this year,” said McConnell. “There won’t be an award ceremony with hundreds of people, but the Community Foundation still wants to honor these unsung heroes because we know they give to others unselfishly.”
This year the Community Foundation will recognize recipients and their nominators on its website and include an excerpt of the nomination. All Heart of Gold nominees will receive an engraved Heart of Gold medallion and three overall winners will each have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to their favorite Whitley County charity. In addition, one nominator will be selected for a “Takes One to Know One Heart of Gold Award” and the chance to direct a $1,000 grant to their charity of choice.
In the past, Heart of Gold nominations have been submitted for a number of reasons, including running errands for an elderly person, coordinating a fundraising event, being a mentor or tutor for an adult or child, serving on a nonprofit board or just being a person who is there to lend a shoulder for comfort.
To complete an online nomination form, visit: www.cfwhitley.org. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1. For more information, contact the Community Foundation of Whitley County at 260-244-5224.
