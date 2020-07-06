WHITLEY COUNTY — While the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched its menacing tentacles around most aspects of daily life in 2020, from restaurants, to weddings, sports and social gatherings, one field is finding the coronavirus distress particularly daunting.
Local non-profit groups are struggling to stay solvent and continue their compassionate missions amidst the shutdowns, cancellations and stay-at-home orders that are keeping people away from group fundraisers.
“I don’t think there’s anybody who has not been touched by it,” said September McConnell, CEO of Community Foundation of Whitley County.
McConnell said two major events that were cancelled in Whitley County because of the pandemic were the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry and the Nine Wine and Dine Golf Outing at Eagle Glen golf course — at 129 S. Eagle Glen Trail — programs that usually raised upwards of $30,000 for the Foundation.
The Foundation is continuing to do its best despite the loss of capital by trying to shift some events to virtual programs, or just by tightening their belt.
“We’re working through what we can do virtually, and there are some opportunities there,” she said. “It’s going to be interesting — the challenge is that we just don’t have the recurring revenue streams.
“We just have to hang on tighter,” McConnell said.
The Foundation’s leaders have nixed any reaming fundraising events for the rest of the year.
“The board of directors chose that we would not do any other fundraising events for this year,” McConnell said, “so, we have to get very creative for how we’re going to come up with the other 50% of our income.”
Shawn Ellis, executive director of Mission 25, a Whitely County group that runs a transitional living facility for homeless and addiction-afflicted individuals, said the pandemic was a challenge for the organization not just financially, but logistically, as well.
“Since we’re the only transitional facility in Whitley County, we basically had to restrict entry and exit from our building,” Ellis said. “We’re finally kind of back to where we were before (the pandemic), but the fear of our staff contracting something was very high.
“But these are the individuals we have to serve, so it was kind of a Catch-22 for us; it’s communal living, so we have to sure make sure everything is always clean and make sure everyone always washes their hands.”
At the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, the pandemic has affected programming and the group’s pocketbook, as well.
“We served anywhere from 500 to 600 kids a day before the pandemic,” said Joe Jordan, the club’s president and CEO. “Now, we’re looking at 150 to 200 a day.
“It’s extremely expensive,” Jordan said, “it’s a hardship on us, it really is.
“We had to change everything, and make sure our program models met CDC standards,” Jordan said. That included spending club money on instituting a new drop-off procedure for parents, as well as taking every youth’s temperature and asking them questions about their recent health before they entered a Boys & Girls Club facility.
But, fortunately, Jordan’s club soon will be expanding their reach through one program thanks to some financial help from the city of Fort Wayne. A $25,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is helping the group create a new program for at-risk children who live in the Fort Wayne Housing Authority’s Brookmill Apartment complex, located at 2751 Brookmill Drive.
The program actually is an expansion of work the Boys & Girls Club already does for the residents of those homes, Jordan noted.
“The program is extremely important,” Jordan said. “This (pandemic) has affected every life in the world; these kids had to stay in their house for several months during this thing, and it’s also important to expand the opportunities for these kids in a healthy environment.
“It means the world to us to be able to partner with the Fort Wayne Housing Authority to help these kids.”
The Boys & Girls Club is just one in a laundry list of non-profits organizations being helped by the city of Fort Wayne during the pandemic.
The city is gifting 17 nonprofits with about $450,000 in grants to help local programs. The funding comes mostly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of community block grants and emergency solutions grants
“Now more than ever, we need to partner with local nonprofits,” Fort Wayne Mayor Henry said at a press conference announcing the grants, held at the playground in the Brookmill Court complex recently. “Government cannot do the work alone. We need to continue to support our citizens, through this pandemic era. Now, more than ever, we need to lean on those who have made it their mission to help out those who in many cases are less fortunate.”
Despite all the turbulence this year, most non-profit leader are hoping for smoother sailing ahead – with the continued help of their supporters – once COVID is in the rear-view mirror.
“We’re optimistic because our donors and supporters are amazing,” Ellis said. “I have to believe it’s all going to pan out in 2021.”
