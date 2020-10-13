INDIANAPOLIS — The state recorded the greatest number of cases ever for a Monday as the state logged more than 1,500 at the start of the week.
Death numbers were down over the weekend, but cases and positivity remain high and hospitalizations continue to climb.
Indiana logged 1,574 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health. That comes a day after 1,570 cases on Sunday, more than 1,900 on Saturday and more than 1,800 on Friday.
The 1,574 cases was the biggest ever on a Monday, when case counts are usually at their lowest. That total was more than 600 cases higher than the previous highest Monday ever, set back in April.
As cases usually increase throughout the week, starting at more than 1,500 on Monday could forecast cases cresting at more than 2,000 in a single day later this week.
Positivity was at 5.29% on Sunday and then topped 7.27% on Monday, the highest one-day positivity rate since Aug. 12.
The state’s positivity rate over the past seven days is just above 6%. Indiana ideally wants positivity below 5%, but the daily rate has been above 5% for 13 of the past 15 days.
Whitley County has seen a drastic increase in cases, with a 6.62% positivity rate, and 66 new cases between Oct. 1 and Oct. 11. The county marked a new one-day record of 16 new cases on Oct. 6.
Whitley County Health Officer Scott Wagner said the uptick in cases have been "primarily due to increase in cases in congregate living locations."
He also said there has been more testing available, which also increases numbers. In October, there has been about 80-100 tests collected per day in Whitley County. In August, that average was closer to the 40s.
"We expect to see more cases as we see people staying indoors more with the temperature change," Wagner said.
Whitley County has not had a death since July 9, six in total.
Hospitalizations statewide have also continued climbing, rising to 1,238 total patients as of Sunday. Since sitting at 751 total patients on Sept. 21, hospitalizations have been on a steady incline.
The only bright spot over the weekend — if such a thing can be said about death — was that the state recorded seven deaths on Sunday and six deaths on Monday, although death counts typically are lower on those two days as there’s a delay in verification of deaths reported to the state over the weekend.
Despite the two days of lower death numbers, the state is still averaging about 14 deaths per day so far in October, compared to 11 per day throughout September.
Locally, cases continue to rise more sharply in recent days.
Steuben County increased 26 cases over the two-day period, while Noble County was up 21, LaGrange County increased 16 and DeKalb County was up 15 cases. The state’s report differs from the DeKalb County Health Department report, which said there were 25 new cases on Monday alone.
No new deaths were recorded, with Noble County remaining at 33 all time, followed by LaGrange County at 12, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at nine.
Cases in Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five counties to the south of those have been sharply rising in recent days.
Northeast Indiana has also seen an uptick in hospitalizations, from 59 patients on Sept. 17 to 105 as of Sunday.
Steve Garbacz contributed to this article.
