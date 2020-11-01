INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s COVID-19 picture grew worse every week in October, as the state continually broke through and set new all-time highs.
With the month said and done, October doubled September in just about every way.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths had already started to rise in late September and they never stopped rising throughout October. Positivity rates, which were so good in September it led Gov. Eric Holcomb to take the final half step to Stage 5 of the state’s Back on Track reopening plan, have also shot way up as new cases far outpaced smaller increases in testing.
With the state once having more than half of its counties showing low spread of COVID-19 in September, at the end of October, more than half are now showing high spread of the virus.
The average daily cases in October more than doubled what they were in September.
In September, the state averaged 861 cases per day, but in October that rose to 1,914, a 122% increase.
That monthly average is significantly lower than cases have been recently, with case counts over 2,100 nine of the past 11 days.
The state set new one-day record highs seven times in October — on Oct. 2 (1,464), Oct. 9 (1,816), Oct. 10 (1,918), Oct. 16 (2,283), Oct. 17 (2,482) and Oct. 22 (2,850) and Oct. 29 (3,618).
Prior to October, cases had never topped 1,300 in a day, making the end-of-month record almost three times higher.
Northeast Indiana has seen rapid case growth like the rest of the state, with average daily cases rising from 91 per day on Sept. 30 to 314 on Oct. 31 across Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five others to the south of those.
Statewide, cases increased approximately 49.4% on the month, adding 59,339 total cases in October. That’s one-third of all cases identified thus far in the pandemic in Indiana.
It was a significant increase from September, when the state saw a 27.4% growth in cases.
Locally, case counts have surged sharply too in comparison to September.
Noble County added the most overall cases at 409, a 43.7% increase. DeKalb County was up 391 cases, a 78% increase; Steuben County increased 336 cases, an 84.2% increase; and LaGrange County added 223 cases, a 31.2% increase.
All of those total were more than double the September total increase, when DeKalb was up 158 cases, Noble increased 131, Steuben was up 120 and LaGrange County had just 51 new cases on the month.
Outside of cases, Indiana is seeing more severe cases than before as hospitalizations and deaths have both shot up to early-pandemic levels in October.
State officials have attributed the large and steady increases to nursing homes, stating that wider, unchecked spread of the virus among less vulnerable populations has, as predicted, worked its way back to more vulnerable patients.
Indiana’s total hospital census was already rising as the state entered October, sitting at 919 total patients on Sept. 30. But that number never stopped rising, hitting a high of 1,744 on the last day of the month. Total hospitalizations have only been higher twice, both times in early April.
With the sharp jump in hospital admissions, Indiana has also seen its death rate shoot up after several months near flat figures.
After coming out of the initial surge in April and May, Indiana’s death numbers had been in decline and then plateau for months. Average daily deaths fell to 16 in June, fell slightly below 10 per day in July, rose slightly above 10 per day in August and then rose slightly to 11 per day in September.
But like most other metrics, October represented a doubling of those figures too, with the state seeing an average of 22 deaths per day in the month.
Indiana added 691 deaths on the month, an 20.3% increase from the beginning of the month.
Historically, 92% of all deaths in Indiana have been among people 60-plus, a ratio that has not changed in months.
Locally, LaGrange County had four new deaths in October, while Noble County added three new deaths and DeKalb and Steuben counties each had two deaths.
Deaths have been hitting even higher late in October, with two days over 40 deaths and one day over 50 deaths, numbers not seen since the earliest days of the pandemic. Those death numbers are also happening now despite long-term improvements in patient outcomes and treatments and collective knowledge about the virus have improved.
The state also showed a major increase in positivity rates, as testing increased slightly but cases far outpaced it.
Despite some people making the claim that “more testing, more cases,” the positivity rate shows that the October increases were not driven primarily by rises in testing.
Average daily testing numbers increased from 21,170 tests per day in September to 27,230 per day in October, an increase of 28.6%. But compared to the rise in new cases — 122% — new COVID-19 activity far and away outpaced the rise in tests.
That resulted in an average monthly positivity rate that rose from 4.07% in September — below the state’s benchmark goal of 5% — to 7.03% in October.
Again, like the rest of the month, numbers have been worse than the monthly average late in October, with several days recently above 8% positivity.
There’s been no sign of numbers starting to level off, plateau or start to decline again as the state enters November, as figures have still been on the rise late into October.
Health officials have raised concerns about the winter approaching as more people head indoors into closer quarters with more stagnant air, conditions that could allow COVID-19 to chain even more widely.
Also, the upcoming holidays which usually bring multiple households together for family celebrations at Thanksgiving and Christmas also have the potential to become major spreader events.
The state has seen surges in cases after every holiday so far during the pandemic — Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day — so the expectation is that the winter holidays, with COVID-19 already hitting its highest notes ever, could become a problem for Indiana as it closes it out 2020.
