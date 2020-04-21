COLUMBIA CITY — Those who look forward to the annual Old Settlers Day Festival in Columbia City every June will have to wait, as festival coordinators made the decision to postpone the event due to the coronavirus.
Though the stay-at-home order for Indiana is currently only through May 1, it is possible, and likely, that life will not be “back to normal” at that time.
The Old Settlers website has a message from President Marcia McNagny:
“Due to the current COVID-19 emergency and the unknown timeframe for getting life back to normal, Old Settlers will not be held June 22-June 27.
However, we are working on putting together an early-fall 2020, Old Settlers’ event, so please check back for the fun details!
Thank you for your support of Old Settlers and we look forward to seeing you in the fall.”
The annual event draws hundreds from Whitley County and surrounding areas for carnival games, amusement rides, nightly concerts and a large, Saturday parade.
