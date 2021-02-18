FORT WAYNE — For some students, earning a bachelor’s degree in business might be best achieved through an online program.
According to U.S. News & World Report, Purdue University Fort Wayne is stronger than most at providing this option.
In U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 survey of Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs, Purdue Fort Wayne tied for number 27 nationally, which puts it in the top 20% of all online programs rated this year.
U.S. News evaluated 145 online business degree programs for their overall academic quality. To be included in this ranking, all schools had to be regionally accredited, degree-granting institutions with a fully online degree program.
Several examples of the criteria used for the assessment included technology, student services offered remotely, course delivery best practices, instructor training, and how academic standards of online programs compare to quality brick-and-mortar programs.
“We are thrilled to be recognized with this distinction. I am so proud of all of the faculty and staff who make our programs successful,” said Melissa Gruys, dean of the Doermer School of Business. “These online options provide great flexibility for students to be able to complete their degrees on their own terms in their own timeline.”
Purdue Fort Wayne said it is home to the only business school in northeast Indiana to be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which is commonly referred to as the AACSB in higher education.
The university offers various online undergraduate and hybrid graduate degree programs. For more information, visit pfw.edu/online.
