What changes should worshipers expect at the hundreds of churches filling and surrounding the post-pandemic Summit City?
Selected churches that responded to that question have been considering their options for the day they welcome people back into their sanctuaries. As of Sunday, Indiana’s COVID-19 cautionary stay-at-home order was effective through May 1.
At First Assembly, Sarah Hawkins, who is the Outreach pastor and Missions director explained that they have broadcast their church services online “for years.” But, “We have seen nearly tenfold increase in our online audience during the shutdown,” she said. “This increase … represents much more than our usual congregation moving online — we’ve grown! So we will certainly continue (to stream services online).”
Their worship format changed somewhat as a result of the pandemic. “We added numerous moderators to welcome people by name as they logged on, engage conversation throughout the service, answer any questions asked, and even pray (in text) with those who express concerns or needs,” Hawkins said.
Additionally, the church posted a phone number that people could text, in order to ask a prayer leader to give them a call. And, First Assembly started streaming their services on both Facebook and YouTube; all these modifications, Hawkins believes, will be continued even after life gets back to “normal.”
For the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese, which covers a 14-county area, specific directives for what to do post-pandemic are not yet set in stone. According to Jennifer Simerman, the director of communication for the diocese, many of the parish churches are streaming services. The diocese is waiting to see what the governor’s new directives will mandate before they publish plans for their churches to reopen.
At St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, some strategies are already in place to help parishioners, pastors and staff be safe. Margo Ernst, secretary for the church, highlighted some of those measures.
“We have already created social distancing between pews, with signs indicating where seating is not permitted,” she explained. “All hymnals, Bibles and attendance pads have been removed from the pews for the time being. Parishioners who attend will be handed a detailed bulletin, which will include everything they need to follow and participate with each worship service.”
For Communion, Ernst indicated that different options are under consideration. “Some individuals may not be comfortable receiving communion while the virus is still prevalent,” she said. “We will be adding a statement in our bulletin to address this possibility, so no one feels pressure to participate, especially if they have underlying health concerns.”
Already St. Paul’s is doing daily deep-cleaning in the church office, including doorknobs, handrails and bathroom surfaces. Once parishioners are back, Ernst said that cleaning after each service will “include pews, handrails, doors and other frequently used spaces, such as bathrooms.”
Further protections could include gloves for the ushers and hand sanitizing stations around the sanctuary and offices. Instead of passing the plates from person to person, ushers will hold offering plates at the doors after each service.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, St. Paul’s only had audio recordings of services. The church planned to install professional-grade video equipment before Easter, but the pandemic put that on hold. Instead, volunteers brought their own cameras and set up an emergency video recording system which has enabled St. Paul’s to livestream full services on Facebook. “We are very grateful for the volunteers who made the live streamed services possible,” Ernst said.
“The live streamed services have been overwhelmingly embraced by our parishioners, as well as many other individuals,” Ernst said. “Our Easter Sunday service was viewed more than 2,000 times, which speaks to the need we are filling during these times.”
Ernst said that, as plans for the professional equipment move forward, “we will continue to offer live streamed services, as well as access to archived services on our website.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.