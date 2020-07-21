Perhaps the phrase, "You can't please everyone" has never been more true than it is for school officials while attempting to make plans for the reopening of schools this fall.
This week, all three Whitley County school districts approved reopening plans. Does everyone agree with the plans? No — and if you believe there is a perfect answer to this predicament, you likely live in fantasy land.
They're stuck balancing the desires of the anti-maskers, the pro-maskers, those who don't believe the virus is a threat, and those who do.
They've gathered statistics, met with local and state officials, taking in information from the national level, met with teachers unions, health departments, school nurses, and more.
On one side, there are parents who believe that there should be no restrictions — no masks, no social distancing — and that everything should go back to normal. On the other side, there are parents who believe that children should stay home and not be in the presence of others at all. There are parents who work full-time and have childcare concerns.
And then ... there are our school officials who are stuck in the middle … many of whom have children of their own. Remember that next time you criticize those who have lost sleep, put in countless hours of research, and have agonized over formulating a tentative plan that may or may not come to fruition if the virus takes a turn before or during the school year.
Though the plans may have just been released, we can tell you that these decisions were not made overnight. In fact, they have been on the minds of many school officials every day since the pandemic closed down schools this spring.
This is a time for Whitley County to rise up, come together, and take on this "new normal" — however much longer it will last. It is easy to be an armchair quarterback in this situation, but
If you're not comfortable with sending your child to school, keep them home.
If you are comfortable with sending your child to school, now is the time to start preparing them for what that might look like.
Take a break from complaining on social media, and rather start talking to your children health hygiene — handwashing, keeping their fingers out of their mouths and off their faces, staying six feet apart, and help them adjust to proper mask-wearing, even if they may not be wearing them all day. Children feed off of their parents' attitudes. If we stay positive and supportive of each other, perhaps the experience will be more positive for them.
Maybe, just maybe, everyone can treat each other with a little more grace and a lot less animosity. We are all human. We are all facing unprecedented times. Nobody can predict the future. We all just have to do the best we can to make the decision that we think is right for our families and our community.
And remember, if you don't have something nice to say, don't say it (or post it) at all.
