WHITLEY COUNTY — For the first time in months, Whitley County has made its way out of the red designation from the Indiana State Department of Health.
With Wednesday’s update, Whitley County dropped to the orange level, just below red in severity of cases. Next is yellow, followed by blue, which indicates minimal spread.
Only one red county remains. While most of the rest of the state returned back to orange and yellow, Whitley County hung in the red for several weeks due to continual COVID-19 spread.
Overall, cases in the state have been on a downward slope since mid-January, and deaths have dropped below 20 per day.
Whitley County’s positivity rate finally dropped below 15%, currently at about 13% as of the weekend, which allowed for the orange designation. The county was also supposed to be below 200 weekly cases per 100,000 people, but Whitley is back up to 267 as of Sunday.
Whitley County may not be out of the woods yet, however, as the County still has the highest positivity rate in the state — even higher than the county that is still in the red, which is at 10.8%.
Deaths still remain low, with 35 total as of the weekend. This is significantly less than most of the counties in northeast Indiana, as most counties are at 70 or above. Elkhart County has had 403 deaths, Kosciusko 105, DeKalb 77, Noble 75, Huntington 77, Wabash 73, Wells 71 and Adams 48. Allen County has the third most deaths in the state with 623. Lake County has 844 and Marion County 1606. The last Whitley County death was Jan. 20 — as of press time.
The District 3 COVID-19 hospital census has also seen a steady decline, having less than 100 patients on Feb. 11 — the first time since Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.