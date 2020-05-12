COLUMBIA CITY – Earlier this month, Peabody Public Library released plans to reopen over the coming weeks. The reopening strategy moves through five phases over the course of 11 weeks, with each phase gradually granting more access to the library.
Phase 1, already completed during the last week of April, wrapped up the major renovations which took place earlier this spring. Though the library now has fresh paint and colorful carpets, many of the books were taken off the shelves in order to rearrange and lay the carpets.
In Phase 2, happening now through May 17, the library’s building will still be closed to the public. During this time, the staff will reshelve materials and sanitize surfaces in preparation for the return of patrons. Phase 2 is divided into two weeks. Week 1, which went through May 10, the library was closed completely, with no materials circulating. Week 2, May 11-17, is the first week that the library offers its new curbside pickup service.
In order to use the pickup service, patrons can place a hold on up to 10 items either online or by calling the library. Holds placed by noon will be available for pickup the same day. More details on the curbside procedures can be found on the library’s website. Pickup hours are Monday and Friday 1-5 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 2-6 p.m. There will be a limit of one pickup per day.
Phase 3 begins on May 18, and will see the library opening its doors once more. Although the public can get into the library and browse the shelves, in the interest of safety, several important restrictions have been put in place. Forty patrons, wearing masks, will be able to enter at a time. Only two people per family group are allowed in at once. Visits will be limited to 45 minutes — enough time to grab a good book or movie, check your email, and say hello before heading out and letting in the next person in line. Fewer computers will be available, and there will be a 30-minute limit per person, per day on computer time. The library will be open to seniors only from 9-10 a.m. Monday-Friday, and to the general public from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Curbside service will continue, but the library will be closed on the weekend.
Phase 4, June 8-27, is much the same as Phase 3, with a few perks. More patrons, 75 to be exact, will be able to enter the library at a time. The library will also be open on Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. beginning June 8. All restrictions on time in the library and on computers will remain the same as in Phase 3, and curbside service will still continue.
On July 6, the library plans to enter Phase 5, and return as much as possible to normal operations. What exactly that means will depend on the course of the virus over the coming weeks, and how Phases 1-4 play out. Currently, the plan is to open the library at full capacity and resume normal hours of operation, with the exception of retaining a senior hour every weekday morning. Curbside service will still be available.
Want to stay up-to-date with what’s happening at Peabody Public Library? Visit www.ppl.lib.in.us and follow the library on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.