Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.