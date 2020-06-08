COLUMBIA CITY — More than 300 people gathered on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn last week for a peaceful vigil for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Some wearing face masks for COVID-19, some holding signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the educational event included guest speakers with first-hand experience.
Brett Roberts, a Columbia City High School graduate, was one of the event’s organizers.
“You might not agree with everything that’s said, but that’s not what we’re focusing on. We may n to have a solution, but we know there’s a problem,” Roberts told the crowd.
Roberts went on to provide statistics.
“A black male is three times more likely to die by the hands of police than someone that looks like me,” he said. “We mourn these facts.”
Roberts went on, however, to thank the local police officers in the crowd.
“They are just as sad about that reality as we are,” he said. “We realize they are our partners and we must work with them to find solutions.”
Whitley County is 97% white, more than 500 miles away from Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, which left many questioning why an event was held in Columbia City. Roberts went on to quote Martin Luther King:
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
The event included guest speakers Alisha Rauch and Kibwe Cooper.
Rauch is the mother of four sons who decided to speak up, fearing that her sons could somebody be victims because of the color of their skin.
Cooper is a multimedia production specialist who has written, directed and produced for Non-Violence Giving Campaign and the 2018 “Character and Culture Fort Wayne” documentary.
Attendees listened to the speakers intently, then Corey and Meaghan Caliste read names of those killed by police in recent years, followed by an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence in honor of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on his neck for the same amount of time.
During the moment of silence, a group of individuals broke the silence by revving the engines of their large trucks, circling the Courthouse in an antagonizing manner. Those individuals were quickly intercepted by police.
Emotions ran high, as the event was peaceful before, during and after the incident.
Later that evening, some of the individuals came forward to publicly apologize for their actions.
“I, along with a few others, would like to sincerely apologize to ‘protestors’ who were down by the courthouse today … I was not aware there was going to be a vigil, but I believed it to be more of a stereotypical protest,” Tyler Deason posted. “Had I known what was going on when we showed up I know I wouldn’t have done it … we made a giant mistake not thinking of the consequences of our actions.”
After many cities saw violent, unlawful protests in the days leading up to Columbia City’s vigil, many were pleased that the event remained peaceful and informative.
“What you’ve seen tonight, outside of a little disturbance, is our community coming together and working toward a better future for everybody,” Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said. “I’m really proud of the way our community responded.”
