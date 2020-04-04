COLUMBIA CITY — Police may support the idea behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order which went into effect last Wednesday, but enforcing it?
That’s another issue altogether.
“There are a lot of exemptions to what ‘essential’ means,’” Columbia City Police Chief Scott Leatherman said.
Holcomb’s order had a laundry list of exemptions from the stay-at-home order, including those headed to the grocery store, the doctor’s office, the pharmacy, essential places of employment and those assisting others. This puts law enforcement officers in a difficult position, attempting to enforce something without much direction or ability to do so.
“We’re not actively out stopping people for it,” Whitley County Sheriff Marc Gatton said. “We can’t just start stopping people (without reasonable suspicion).”
Leatherman said his department is focused on education first, then enforcement. “The goal isn’t to arrest people because they’re out,” Leatherman said. “The whole goal is voluntary compliance.”
Leatherman said he instructed his officers to use their discretion, only citing people into court or making arrests in more extreme cases. Other counties, such as Noble, are facing similar difficulties.
“We’re not enforcing that,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “We don’t have the authority to enforce who is essential.”
Many are turning to the direction of the Indiana State Police, which issued a memo to local agencies.
“We have not taken any enforcement action,” Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said. “There are legitimately many options for people to be out.
“You can’t just stop people and say, ‘Where are you going?’”
“The governor has given so many loopholes there’s nothing to enforce,” LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said. “It’s impossible to enforce.”
Campos said his department is fielding calls from people reporting alleged violators, but legally who is a violator and who isn’t is difficult to determine.
“The governor has tied our hands,” Campos said. “Do I sound disgruntled? I am.”
Campos said people’s refusal to follow the governor’s directive will only make the spread of the virus that much more dangerous.
“I know it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Campos said.
Wiley said his officers currently are not participating in grant programs which involve extra patrols and multiple traffic stops per shift. The Kendallville Police Department is trying to reduce its officers’ exposure to people who may be sick. Officers in Whitley County and Columbia City have been provided masks and gloves, as well as hand sanitizer and other supplies — but the supplies are not abundant. “We’re not wearing masks and gloves unless there is suspicion that they’re going to a scene that’s a higher risk,” Leatherman said. “We’d run out in about 10 minutes if we wore them at every contact. We’d just be adding to the shortage.”
Columbia City alone has about 15,000 contacts with the community per year.
Columbia City and Whitley County dispatchers have changed their protocol, going through a series of questions with each caller before sending responders to calls. “This helps to prime the officer to know if they’re going into a situation where they might need PPE (personal protective equipment),” Leatherman said.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is not only concerned with officers in the field, but keeping the inmates and employees safe in the jail.
“All the employees take their temperature before starting their shift,” Gatton said. The county is also checking temperatures and asking screening questions prior to booking. This does not mean; however, that the county is not booking new inmates, despite social media rumors.
Gatton released a statement last week to quell those rumors.
“Let me clear this up — you can and will! We are still arresting for misdemeanors and felonies committed here,” he said in his statement. “We are still taking and responding to calls. We have just added additional protocol for health protection to benefit us all.” Campos said his department has also changed some of its procedures, trying to limit contact with a potentially sick public whenever possible.
Wiley said for the most part people seem to be adhering to the governor’s order.
“There’s been a noticeable decrease in traffic,” Wiley said, with calls for service nearly cut in half.
That doesn’t mean police work has come to a standstill.
“We’re still taking calls,” Weber said. “We’re getting burglaries and theft” reports.
Despite a recent slowdown in warrant services due to the virus and not wanting to risk bringing an infected person into the jail, Noble County officers did execute an arrest warrant on a flight-risk offender.
The same is true in Kendallville. “We’re certainly responding to calls for service,” Wiley said.
As for the “letters” many are carrying from their employers, they aren’t official documents.
“They don’t mean anything,” Leatherman said. “Anyone can type up a letter saying anything. It would just be part of the officer’s investigation.”
Along with monitoring individuals for compliance with the governor’s orders, law enforcement officers are also monitoring businesses and passing information along to the state police for enforcement — which will likely come from other agencies, such as the state health department or excise.
Overall, there are still options for residents — they don’t have to be cooped up inside their homes — as of now. “This isn’t martial law,” Leatherman said. “People can go out for a run, ride bicycles on the trails — those are still perfectly legal.”
Many from the public have asked if they can help public servants during this time. Leatherman said the city officers have other sources for personal protective equipment, but the department would accept donations of hand sanitizer.
“That’s one of the fastest things we go through,” Leatherman said. “When they’re at the police department, they can wash their hands at the sink, but when they’re on the road they touch people’s drivers licenses and other things all the time.” Most departments are taking special care to protect their public safety employees, taking note of situations in New York and Michigan, where many officers have fallen ill with the virus. “We’re having our guys work a couple stations apart, we’ve locked down dispatch and we’re not letting people go into other places in City Hall,” Leatherman said.
