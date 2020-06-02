While I have always believed in luck and miracles, the practical side of me makes me try to “hedge my bets” by paying attention to the apparent odds in a situation. I like to think that most people are capable of similar thinking.
However, when I look at the people who spend their money on lottery tickets and other forms of gambling, I hope they are getting excitement from the activity that is worth their investment because it is very unlikely that they will ever break even, let alone win big.
Of course, the ultimate form of gambling involves risking your life, which brings me to the idea that COVID-19 is really a gamble with other people’s lives as well as our own. Although not everyone will die as the virus spreads, it is not predictable with certainty which individuals will survive.
Unfortunately, unless you are in outer space or some other isolation situation, we are all in a big game of chance with the novel coronavirus as the invisible bullet. In this game, every close encounter (less than six feet for 10 minutes or more) with another person increases the chance that we will catch the virus.
However, the results of our gambling are not immediate, the virus will take days or weeks to make the player sick. Furthermore, the virus might have little effect on the player but could spread to a friend or family member resulting in sickness or death.
In the effort to figure out the odds in the COVID gamble, researchers are studying outbreaks of the disease with some interesting results.
One of the prominent findings is that COVID-19 tends to occur in clusters, which they call “superspreading events” that have happened in dormitories, live music venues and even Zumba classes. Clusters have also occurred aboard ships and at nursing homes, meatpacking plants, ski resorts, churches, restaurants, hospitals, and prisons.
The virus seems especially prone to attacking groups of tightly connected people while sparing others, which suggests that restricting gatherings where superspreading is likely to occur might have a major impact on transmission, and that other restrictions, like outdoor activity, might be eased. But superspreading events are ill-understood and difficult to study.
Most of the discussion around the spread of the virus has concentrated on the average number of new infections caused by each patient. Without social distancing, that reproduction number is about three. But in real life, some people infect many others and others do not spread the disease at all. In fact, most people do not transmit the disease to anyone else.
So, scientists try to figure out the dispersion factor, which describes how much a disease occurs in clusters. This has caused at least one expert to suggest that about 10% of cases lead to 80% of the spread.
Some people shed far more virus, and for a longer period of time, than others, perhaps because of differences in their immune system or the distribution of virus receptors in their body.
A 2019 study of healthy people showed some breathe out many more particles than others when they talk. (The volume at which they spoke explained some of the variation.) Singing may release more virus than speaking, which could help explain choir outbreaks. People’s behavior also plays a role. Having many social contacts or not washing your hands makes you more likely to pass on the virus.
The factor scientists are closest to understanding is where COVID-19 clusters are likely to occur. There is a much higher risk in enclosed spaces than outside. Researchers in China identified 318 clusters of three or more cases in January and February. Only one of those clusters originated outdoors. Another study from Japan found that the risk of infection indoors is almost 19 times higher than outdoors.
Some situations may be particularly risky. Meatpacking plants are likely vulnerable because many people work closely together in spaces where low temperature helps the virus survive. But it may also be relevant that they tend to be loud places.
Clusters tend to happen in places where people shout or sing.
Timing also plays a role. Emerging evidence suggests COVID-19 patients are most infectious for a short period of time. Entering a high-risk setting in that period may touch off a superspreading event.
More research will help public health workers predict where clusters are likely to happen. Then, they could try to prevent them and avoid shutting down broad swaths of society as has been done over the past couple months.
For now, I think the best bet is to avoid closed, cool spaces, especially when shouting or singing or exercising in a manner that makes you breathe hard and fast. If you feel ill, stay away from everyone, especially the elderly and those with poor health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.