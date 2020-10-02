COLUMBIA CITY — While the year 2020 has been unusual for everyone, the impact and outcomes have varied from person to person.
Local RE/MAX Integrity’s agents want to give back to those in the community who have been negatively affected by COVID-19 and are in need of assistance, “in gratitude and recognition for the many ways God has blessed us and cared for us during these trying times.”
“In pooling our resources for RE/MAX Integrity’s Covid Compassion Giveaway, we will be giving seven families $1,000 in cash assistance for a total of $7,000 in the name of Jesus Christ,” a news release by Angela Grable stated.
The organization will be accepting nominations via written letters explaining the nominee’s story through Oct. 22nd.
Letters can be dropped off at the office at 220 Frontage Road, Suite C, or emailed to Integrityassistant1@gmail.com.
“We want to hear your stories! We will then be prayerfully choosing the families to bless in the last week of October and will be announcing those chosen via our RE/MAX Integrity Facebook Page,” the release said.
