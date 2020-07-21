CHURUBUSCO— One-hundred seventeen days. That’s how long Churubusco American Legion Post 157 was shut down as part of Governor Eric Holcomb’s closing of nonessential businesses.
Mandatory closings resulted in death sentences for many businesses across the county. But in Churubusco, the shutdown gave the officers of Post 157 time to think — time to develop a plan for change.
With an emphasis on returning to a more family-friendly organization, Post Commander Pat Esslinger has led the membership in a new direction, one that is meant to include more members of the community and their families. From dinner specials throughout the week to celebrations such as the Grand Re-Opening and many other events still in planning phase, Esslinger hopes the Legion will once again be a happening place around town.
“We are rededicating the [Post] to past and present military members.” explained Kathy Neireiter, activity director for the Post. Kathy’s husband, Adam, a veteran of the Marine Corps and in his 12th year serving in the Indiana Air National Guard, is also active in the organization. Technical Sergeant Neireiter is preparing for his fourth deployment to Iraq as part of the Indiana Air National Guard’s presence in the Middle East.
A photo of Neireiter’s Civil Engineering Squadron with an American flag hanging high above the personnel who were deployed to Q-West Iraq, is proudly displayed inside the bar area of the Post. At Saturday’s event, the same flag was flying high in the breeze over the Grand Re-Opening celebration, hoisted by the Fire Department’s ladder truck.
Post 157 was started by Gilbert Davis, who was the first commander in 1932 when the organization first established its charter
“The Post is being dedicated to him and other local veterans,” Esslinger said.
Artifacts and memorabilia can be found on almost every wall within the structure.
Photos, shadow boxes, letters, newsprint reproductions of times long since past. A full-sized mannequin dressed in the actual WWII uniform of local Army veteran, Jimmy Allman, greets all who enter the front door. The Allman family generously dedicated Allman’s uniform to the Legion.
The Legion is located at 115 S. Main St. in Churubusco.
