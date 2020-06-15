There is plenty of hope sports return in the fall.
The path to get there and what it may look like has been presented then further ironed out by the IHSAA.
A week after the Indiana Department of Education released its return-to-school guidelines, which is broken down into three different phases, the IHSAA released a spreadsheet to athletic directors around the state Thursday night clarifying any questions or concerns with the guidelines.
The dates of the three phases are July 6-19, July 20-Aug.14 and then Aug. 15 is the date for competition to begin.
Girls golf can start practice on July 31.
Garrett athletic director and head football coach Chris DePew had some concerns after the guidelines were released on Friday, June 5. But after the athletic directors had a meeting with incoming IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig on Monday and looking over the spreadsheet, a lot of his concerns were addressed.
Some of his questions were with some of the language that was used in the initial guidelines and how it was left open to interpretation in a lot of areas.
DePew said all of the athletic directors in the Northeast Corner Conference have met each week to make sure they are all interpreting everything the same. He also said the athletic directors in DeKalb County meet on Wednesday to also have a united approach in returning to school
East Noble activities director Nick David said his department is prepared for when student-athletes return to campus.
“I think we’re equipped to handle it very well,” East Noble activities director Nick David said. “The reason I say is because our coaches are very good at communication. They’ve reached out and made sure there is going to be plenty of opportunities, as far as time wise, for kids to get back in, especially in Phase 1.”
Phase 1 is designed to get student-athletes back on campus but are limited to 15 hours per week. Conditioning is limited to four days per week, and no sport may have more than two activity days per week.
All summer activities are voluntary, and the summer for the IHSAA ends on Aug. 3
School campuses will be open to essential personnel and participants only until Aug. 15.
When not engaging in vigorous activity, a mask should be worn.
All student-athletes and staff should be trained and screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to workouts, rehearsals or practices.
During this Phase 1, locker rooms should not be utilized, but will open to 50 percent capacity in Phase 2.
If equipment is shared, it should be cleaned before and after it is used.
No spotters allowed for free weights and no contact is allowed for contact sports, until Phase 2 begins.
In the final phase, social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged.
If locker rooms or meeting rooms are used, 50 percent capacity is recommended. If the restriction to 50 percent capacity at competitive events creates a hardship and impacts the hygiene or safety of students, a 50 percent or greater capacity is allowed.
Hospitality rooms for officials should not include shared food service and should allow space for social distancing. Individual waters and prepackaged snacks may be made available.
Spectators, media and vendors can be present but should implement social distancing and follow established mass gathering guidelines. Concessions may be sold if food handlers and cashiers use appropriate PPE and only prepared, prepackaged food is available.
David said there will plenty of hand sanitizer in multiple locations at each sporting event at East Noble.
“I’m very hopeful. I think there’s been enough of the negative talk of what we’ve had to deal with. Again, seeing these guidelines from the state tells me that they’re hopeful,” David said.
Things can still change from now until that first Monday in July. If anything does changes, athletic departments will need to be flexible and make adjustments.
“If there’s one thing we’ve all learned during this unprecedented time, you have to be flexible and take it one day at a time,” David said. “Right now, we’re looking at it as a very big positive that we’re able to get back together and start up again.”
DePew also feels positive about starting back up again, but a few things still need to be addressed.
“I feel pretty good that we are going to get to our seasons and be able to start, but the big question is going to be if we get a case in our school or on our team, how are we to react? If the entire school shuts down, they aren’t going to let schools play,” DePew said. “If an individual player or coach shows symptoms and tests positive for the virus, they’re going to quarantine that person and anybody they’ve been in contact with, which could decimate a team pretty fast.”
DePew also said schedules may change during the season if a school or county has an uptick in cases. He mentioned scrimmages and shootouts might be moved or canceled before formal competition begins on Aug. 15 to limit exposure.
While there is plenty of hope around the area that high school sports will return in the fall, it still feels too soon to tell how much different it might look.
