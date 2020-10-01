CHURUBUSCO — The varsity football game between Churubusco and Central Noble has been canceled after a student death at Smith-Green Community Schools.
Superintendent Dan Hile sent a message to families Thursday evening:
“I am heartbroken to share that tonight, one of our students has passed away. Due to this terrible tragedy, I am canceling school Friday, Oct. 2,” he wrote.
Though classes won’t be held, the school will be open for students who want to speak with someone.
Counselors and pastors will be available starting at 9 a.m.
“Please contact us immediately if your child needs support in any way,” he wrote. “Please keep the family and friends of our student in your thoughts tonight and in the days ahead.”
At about 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders were dispatched to the boys locker room at the school for an apparent suicide attempt.
According to Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger, the student was a 12-year-old male.
