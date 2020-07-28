COLUMBIA CITY — Grace Schrader proved she was the top showman in Whitley County on the last day of the 4-H Fair last week, topping seven other contestants in the inaugural Supreme Showmanship event.
Schrader, daughter of Rex and Holly, is a 10-year member and represented the swine club. She also participates in basketball and livestock judging, and enjoys drawing and showing animals. She’s a member of the Columbia Peaches 4-H club.
This year, fair coordinators combined the large- and small-animal round robin into the Supreme Showmanship contest, which included cattle, swine, sheep, goats, poultry and rabbits.
The show also looked different due to the coronavirus pandemic, as showmen wore face masks for the entirety of the hot, day-long show. Traditionally, showmen would swap animals during the show, but that didn’t happen this year, lessening the chances of virus spread.
Other participants included Cassie Gebert, Kyra Schinbeckler, Garrett Geiger, Jaden Rostochak, Marley Heritier, Jacobie Geiger and Anna Sickafoose.
Sickafoose, daughter of Cory and Maudie, represented the beef club. She’s a six-year member of the Cleveland Showmen. She enjoys showing livestock, taking care of her animals, playing volleyball and spending time with friends and family.
Jacobie Geiger is the son of Jeff and Melissa Geiger. He is a six-year member of the Thorncreek Sons of the Soil, and represented the Dairy Steer-Feeder Calf club. He enjoys campfire, playing cornhole, hanging out with friends during cattle shows and listening to music while working with his animals.
Heritier is the daughter of Cathy McDevitt and represented the rabbit club. She is a nine-year member of the Columbia Peaches. She enjoys cheerleading; breeding, raising and showing rabbits; and showing dairy beef steers.
Rostochak, daughter of Tessa and Greg, represented the poultry club. She is a six-year member of the Etna Troy Hustlers and also enjoys softball, livestock judging, raising and showing goats and showing beef.
Garrett Geiger is the son of Todd and Stacy Geiger. He is a nine-year member of the Thorncreek Sons of the Soil and represented the goat club. He also participates in football, track, raising livestock and hunting.
Schinbeckler is a 10-year member of the Union Sodbusters and represented the sheep club. She is the daughter of Todd and Colleen and also enjoys traveling to shows with family and friends, and helping younger 4-Hers.
Gebert is the daughter of Chad and Angela and is a 10-year member of the Etna Troy Hustlers. She represented the dairy club and said she enjoys anything related to dairy cows.
