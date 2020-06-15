FORT WAYNE — Science Central reopened to the public on Wednesday, June 17.
Last week, Science Central released a statement listing precautions taken to ensure staff and visitor safety. “We will be adhering to CDC recommended social distancing and minimizing the number of people in the building at any one time, staff will be required to wear masks, extensive cleaning schedules will be put in place (including closing for one hour per day to deep clean), and some high-touch exhibits will be closed until further notice,” the announcement reads.
Weekly schedule: Wednesday — Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. The building will close for a cleaning break from 1-2 p.m. daily, except Sunday. Visitors will exit the building for this hour.
Extra cleaning by staff will occur throughout the day. Restrooms and high-touch areas will be cleaned several times a day.
Staff will be required to wear face coverings and it is recommend that visitors wear face coverings.
Admission numbers will be limited to help with social distancing. Traffic will be largely one-way within the facility.
Arrangements will be re-evaluated as necessary.
