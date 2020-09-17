Indiana, “The Crossroads of America,” is home to many hotels, and Fort Wayne is no exception. But, how have Summit City hotels fared, and how are they supporting the good health of their staff and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
According to Derrick Sousley, vice president of operations for Indiana Hospitality Group, when the pandemic began, hotel revenue metrics dropped below those seen during the Great Depression.
“We are, however, now seeing some nice summer travel, which we are extremely thankful for, and occupancy is on the upswing,” Sousley said.
Indiana Hospitality Group oversees the operations of 15 different franchised hotels in three states and soon to be four. Its franchises include Marriott, Intercontinental Hotel Group and Choice Hotels.
Fort Wayne is home to several IHG properties, including the SpringHill Suites on New Vision Drive, the Fairfield Inn and Suites on West Jefferson Boulevard, and the soon-to-be-opened Holiday Inn Express on Diebold Road.
According to Stephanie Britten, area director of operations for IHG, there are a number of protocols their properties follow to help combat the pandemic.
For Marriott holdings, she said, “We do offer a mobile check-in process. Our guest may check in online with their phones and stop at our front desk to pick their keys up. All of our newer Marriott properties are keyless entry. Keys can be sent directly to our guest phones.”
Surfaces in high-touch areas — such as elevator buttons, the check-in counter, door handles, room keys and public bathrooms — are cleaned and disinfected more frequently. Britten said their properties “use hospital-grade cleaning products and protocols, which are effective against viruses.” The cleaning products are EPA-approved.
Some standard routines have noticeably changed. Stay-over service at Marriott properties has been suspended during the pandemic crisis. Instead, Britten explained that guests are asked to place used towels in the hallway beside their doors. Guests may request fresh towels from the front desk, which will be left in a bag outside each room.
At Marriott properties, Sousley said, “We are currently doing a grab-and-go breakfast. ... This allows for our guest to … maintain social distance while still enjoying their choice of a breakfast sandwich, yogurt, fresh fruit and various other assortments while in the safety of their room or on the way to their activity if they so choose.”
At Holiday Inn Express properties, “We are having a breakfast attendant who prepares and packages the breakfast food you request while they attend the breakfast bar. This is also to offer our guests the option that we still feel provides a delicious and nutritious breakfast all while maintaining social distancing,” Sousley explained.
At Marriott properties, rooms are sanitized and cleaned every seven days for extended-stay guests. Personal protective equipment packages with gloves, mask, a sanitizing wipe and a small bottle of sanitizer are available upon request, but, as Britten noted, “it is very difficult to get enough at this time.”
Marriott hotel pools are open, but limited to 50% capacity, and guests need to sign up before they jump in. Each guest wears a color-coded wrist band, and social distancing must be observed at all times.
All staff at IHG properties “wear gloves and face masks when they are working in the hotels,” Sousley noted.
“Hotel associates — and their own health, safety and knowledge — are essential to an effective cleaning program,” Britten said.
To help associates stay safe and to combat the pandemic, staff have daily meetings that encourage “proper and frequent” hand-washing practices.
“Cleanliness starts with this simple act,” Britten said. “It’s important for (staff members’) health and that of our guests.”
Cleaning and disinfecting protocols are implemented after guests leave and before new guests arrive in a room. And, for the “back of house” areas where staff members work behind the scenes, special attention is being paid to cleaning associate entrances, locker rooms, laundry rooms and staff offices.
