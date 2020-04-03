CHURUBUSCO — Prior to the coronavirus crisis, Sew What Owner Angela Enright had never sewn a mask.
The longtime upholsterer has; however, done a large variety of projects, and when her daughter became worried about COVID-19, she decided to try something new.
"My six-year-old daughter, Makenzie, was watching the news, and she was getting emotional and upset," Enright said. "We saw people on the news wearing masks, so I asked her if she'd feel better if I made her a mask."
And that's how it all started.
Enright posted a photo of her daughter's mask on social media, and the inquiries took off like wildfire.
"People started asking me for them, but I didn't take it serious. But one day, I went to bed and when I woke up the next day, the whole world was upside down."
As it has for all Americans and people around the globe, things changed very quickly as the virus has spread quickly, ending events at the national and local levels.
Enright decided she would make masks for the professionals who needed them. The requests jumped from 3,000 to 5,000 to 7,000 in a matter of days.
Now, she has a crew of 100 volunteers who are working tirelessly to provide these masks for healthcare workers, first responders and more.
"I've had volunteers drive over an hour to pick up a kit," Enright said.
Enright's background includes making how-to videos and she has connections that are far-reaching.
"My network from all over the world are making the kind of masks we're making," Enright said.
Though she does not profess the masks to be medical-grade, Enright self-designed these masks to be similar to the much-needed N-95 masks that are in short supply.
She has done testing on the material, and they are sewn to form fit to the individuals face, rather than straight masks that leave large gaps for air to get through. They have wire at the nose, like the N-95, and can be washed and dried, put into an autoclave or steam-cleaned.
At the start, Enright was working non-stop to put out masks, but the number of volunteers has grown, increasing production and allowing her to spend more of her time coordinating with volunteers and preparing masks for recipients.
All of this time, she's put her own business aside, which is her source of income — not taking a paycheck for 5-6 weeks.
"I can't stop," Enright said.
Not only is she sacrificing her income, she's sacrificing time with her daughters, who are home while she works long hours.
She doesn't want any of the credit; however, stating that its the volunteers that have turned this into the success it is.
"This is not a Sew What thing, it's a community thing," Enright said. "Busco doesn't do anything halfway. Any attention on me is misdirected — thank a volunteer."
As of Tuesday, the crew has sent out about 2,600 masks to hospitals, nursing home, law enforcement agencies, EMS crews, firefighters, and more.
There have been requests for masks from other states, but for now, Enright is trying to keep up with requests in Indiana. She has, however, provided instructions for others to use, which can be found as a YouTube video on the Sew What Facebook page.
Enright used her personal experience with N-95 masks while doing remodeling work at her shop in downtown Churubusco, to come up with the design. When the time arose, she realized she had some fabric that was similar to the material on N-95 masks.
"I never would have thought I'd make a mask in my entire life," Enright said. "Many of the volunteers never have either. We'll do it until the medical manufacturers can catch up on the supply."
There are several ways to assist Enright and her mission — via donations to a Go Fund Me page, where money is used for supplies; by picking up sewing kits to help make masks; and by getting a cutting kit, which is perfect for those who don't have experience with a sewing machine.
Enright makes the masks in a "production style" putting about 15 masks through different steps in the process at a time. In total, it takes about 7 minutes per mask to make a batch.
For those who want to volunteer, watch the Sew What Facebook page. When kits are available for pick-up, simply drive to the shop at 125 N. Main St., and someone will bring a kit to your vehicle to maintain social distancing standards. It is recommended to watch the Facebook page rather than calling the shop, so operations can continue to run smoothly.
