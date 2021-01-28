CHURUBUSCO — Faculty and staff at Smith-Green Community Schools can rest assured that their paychecks will not suffer due to school-related COVID-19 quarantining requirements — at least through June.
Superintendent Daniel Hile introduced a resolution protecting staff and a memorandum of understanding protecting faculty at the Jan. 18 board meeting. Both passed the board unanimously, without discussion.
Hile referenced last year’s CARES Act’s additional funding to help cover paid time off and other expenses.
“Part of that was that the federal government put into law that schools were required to cover a certain amount of time off for employees who may be quarantined or had to stay home due to the pandemic in some way,” he said.
Hile noted that the federal government’s recent renewal of funding did not include additional paid leave funding past Dec. 31, 2020.
“We’ve been moving quickly with our attorney and talking to figure out a way to do that,” he said. “We do have the ability to do that, but the board must take specific action saying ‘Yes, we want to do these things,’ and what the time frame is.”
Hile presented a resolution that would extend the leave guaranteed by the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, and also continue pay for any employees who are quarantining under the school’s direction.
“This will not affect our school funds,” Hile said. “This will be completely covered by that additional money that we’ll be getting from the government.”
Those who are quarantining due to exposure outside of school-related activities, however, do not have the same leave options.
“If the person is quarantined because of something they did on the weekend or whatnot, they will need to use their leave days or follow the process for that,” Hile said.
Business Manager Jodi Royer added that the resolution only benefited employees who cannot work from home, and that those who are able to work from home while quarantining would continue to be expected to do so.
“This will expire on the last day of June this year,” Hile said. “If, by some horrible situation we are still in the pandemic in June, then we will come back and talk about what happens next.”
Due to the district’s collective bargaining agreement with its teachers, the board also had to pass a memorandum of understanding to extend the same protections to faculty.
“In order to do anything like this for them, we do have to enter into a memorandum of understanding … with our teachers association,” Hile siad.
Hile said that he and Royer met with Smith-Green Classroom Teachers Association representatives before the board meeting; those representatives signed the MOU.
“They were very appreciative of this,” Hile said.
He noted that the MOU also had to be submitted to the Employee Relations Board in Indianapolis within 10 days of board approval.
Before the vote, Hile commended the district’s teachers for their work during the pandemic, saying that they “have done a phenomenal job.”
“Almost every day that a teacher has been out for quarantine, they have gone home and just kept going,” he said.
Additionally, the board unanimously approved a resolution presented by Royer allowing for the ongoing transfer of funds from the district’s Education Fund to its Operations Fund.
“I’m asking for permission to transfer monthly on an as-needed basis not to exceed $1,245,157.65 or 15% of the Education Fund revenue for calendar year 2021, whichever is the lesser amount,” Royer said, reading from the resolution.
“I transfer exact dollars; I know exactly what expenses I’m transferring money for,” she added.
According to Royer, the 2020 Education Fund revenue through November was $7,101,000.
“I transferred 11.44% of that, so I haven’t come close to the 15%,” she said. “I don’t expect it will come close to the 15% of the Education Fund revenue this year, either.”
She noted that her budget reports to the board will show any transfers.
In other business, Hile:
Informed the board that Technology Director David Uchtman secured savings of $800 on a planned firewall support purchase using funds from the Common School Loan.
Thanked several donors for more than $10,660 in donations, including $4,500 from the Community Foundation of Whitley County and $1,550 from the Churubusco Rotary for water bottle filling stations.
Recognized retiring Churubusco Elementary School interventionist Carol Sebastian for 36 years with the district.
The board meeting may be viewed in its entirety at the Smith-Green Community School’s YouTube channel.
