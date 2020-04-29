CHURUBUSCO — With various breaks and changes in the supply chain, local farmers are finding themselves in difficult positions as there is no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are two major factors contributing to the changes — difficulties at meat-packing facilities and changes in demand by schools and restaurants.
With schools closed and restaurants seeing a steep decline in customers, food that typically was delivered to those places are now more needed in grocery stores as more people are eating at home more often.
In some instances, dairy producers have had to dump milk down the drain due to changes in supply. The beef and swine industries are taking a hit as well, including one of the largest hog farms in Whitley County, Shady Grove Farms in rural Churubusco. Hogs are now being sold for 28 cents a pound, a 40% hit. Most hog producers need about 42 cents a pound to break even — causing about a $40-a-head loss for every pig that goes out. That’s not even the largest concern, however.
“We can’t move our product right now if we wanted to,” said Kyle Johnson, of Shady Grove Farms.
At least two Indiana meat-packing facilities have shut down — Indiana Packers in Delphi and Tyson Meat in Logansport — both of which have employees who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Though current research does not indicate that the virus can be spread through the meat, the problem lies with the lack of workforce.
Cass County saw a major spike in COVID-19 cases — more than 1,000 by Monday and a total of 272 people per 10,000 residents have tested positive — they highest ratio in the state by nearly four times, as Decatur County has 73 positive cases per 10,000 and Marion County is at 51.1.
The plants are closed for at least two weeks, which may not seem long to many, but the closures will create a bottleneck in the market.
“Everyone has animals that are growing in their barns. We’re raising a good product for people to eat but we don’t have anywhere for it to go,” Mark Johnson said. “There will be a backlog when things get going again.”
Shady Grove, like many other farms in Indiana, has a process of raising hogs that creates a continuous flow — when one group of hogs leaves the barn to go to market, it is filled with new hogs shortly after.
“As soon as the barn is empty, the next group is going in,” Mark said. “There are some farms that could have to make some really tough decisions on what to do with their animals.”
According to a national report, the pork industry typically slaughters 510,000 daily across the United States to produce items such as bacon, ham, loins and sausage. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the nation sits at about one-fifth of that total — 105,000 hogs per day.
Mark Johnson noted Iowa as facing some of the worst effects, including discussions of euthanizing animals. A study by Iowa State University predicts $6.3 billion will be lost this year in Iowa grain, livestock and ethanol production.
“Some will have grown animals that are ready to be harvested with nowhere to go. But that pig is still going to eat every day. They will cost more and more money and you run out of space for them,” he said.
The gestation of a sow is three months, three weeks and three days. Sows giving birth now were bred before anyone could predict the virus’ effect in the United States. Even so, interrupting the farrowing cycle is easier said than done.
“It’s hard to just stop a herd. That’s a major decision that takes time to shut down and start again,” Kyle Johnson said.
Shady Grove Farms is fortunate to have enough space in its barns to last four weeks, but, it’s not clear what will happen after the plants reopen in two weeks.
“Production may only be at 80% when they get started,” Mark said. “We’re kind of in a waiting game to see what they can figure out.”
The price of hogs greatly depends on supply and demand. Some have questioned, then, why the prices have dropped so drastically, despite people still needing meat — much of which is in high demand as grocery stores struggle to keep meat in stock.
“There was a big portion of meat that would go to restaurants, and that market has changed,” Mark said. “There are a lot of people eating at home now, and that requires different packaging and sizing. Some of it is hard to switch over.”
Many are predicting a major meat shortage at grocery stores in the coming weeks. Local butcher shops, though they may not be able to meet the full demand of the community, may be an option for those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.