CHURUBUSCO — “Everything is going about as well as it could.”
Smith-Green Superintendent Dan Hile reflected on the schools’ first week back after a five month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that everyone is adjusting well.
“The students have been outstanding,” Hile said. “They’ve been extremely patient, extremely understanding, and have done a great job with all the new safety protocols and procedures. I can’t say enough good things about the kids.”
He said that carries through to the parents as well, who have also been patient and understanding as everyone works through the changes.
“We’re just happy to be back,” Hile said.
Students were greeted with a wave from Hile as they pulled into the school property, then welcomed into the school by staff — with a smile from under their masks and a squirt of hand sanitizer.
School staff have been managing many new responsibilities. Teachers must be ready to make a switch at a moment’s notice, whether a single student or group of students must be quarantined, or if schools need to switch to virtual learning.
“Their workload is higher, but they’re doing great — working together, finding resources, and being flexible,” Hile said.
In addition to students who have decided to be all-virtual, teachers also have to be prepared for situations where students may need to be quarantined for 10-14 days — away from the classroom but still able to learn.
“We’re trying to be prepared to change on a moment’s notice — it can be challenging,” Hile said. “I don’t want teachers to feel like they’re doing twice the workload.”
The likelihood of students being out at various times of the year isn’t a matter of “if,” but “when.”
“We’re trying to give the teachers support in structuring their lessons so the switch isn’t as stressful when it happens — it will happen and it will happen for a long time. It’s not avoidable.”
As of Tuesday morning, Hile said the district has had some students who have shown symptoms of illness, which are common symptoms of various colds and flus — those children have been sent home, but there has been no positive COVID-19 cases among students since school started.
The extra precautions have required more staff in the nurse’s clinic, increased demand for sanitization by janitors, and more expenses in cleaning supplies.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll see additional funding support,” Hile said. “I know money is tight everywhere, but this will be a burden financially for schools.”
