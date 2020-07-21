CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco area students will join their teachers in the classroom this fall.
Smith-Green Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hile unveiled the district’s plan at the July 20 board of education meeting.
“We’re planning on Smith-Green to open for fall semester on time on Aug. 12,” Hile said. “That was our previously announced first student day, and we hope to stick to that day.
“With that said, we are planning at this time to have school open five days a week on a full schedule for students who are able and comfortable to do so. However, we will have digital learning opportunities for students or families who are not comfortable with having those students return.”
Hile said that reasons for staying home could include health conditions of students or family members, or even the student or family being uncomfortable with in-person instruction.
“In-person instruction is definitely always the preferred method for students; it is what we all feel is best,” he said. “But our teachers are ready to work very hard and make sure our students have a quality product if they do need to take that virtual option for the time being.”
The board approved the plan 3-0. A survey will be sent out soon for parents to elect to do virtual schooling.
The district will be taking several steps to ensure student, faculty and staff safety, including increased sanitization, mask wearing, social distancing and self-screening.
Sanitization
Facility-wise, cleaning supplies will be made easily available for teachers and staff, high-traffic areas will be sanitized regularly, and hand sanitizer will be made available at each entrance.
Water fountains will be turned off, and all students are permitted—and encouraged—to carry a personal water bottle with them.
Additionally, visitors will be limited to those who have express approval from Hile, Business Manager Jodi Royer, or a building principal. Field trips and outside groups are also barred “for the time being,” Hile said.
Masks
Students at SGCS will be required to wear masks whenever social distancing is not possible.
“Based on the guidelines that we have at this moment, it is recommended that students wear cloth face coverings at any time that they can’t be socially distanced,” Hile said. “Students will be required to wear masks on buses, whenever we’re in hallways at passing period times, in common areas, and again, anytime that we cannot maintain a safe social distance for everyone.
“That is just as much to protect our students as it is our staff and anyone else they may come into contact with throughout the day.”
The district will provide masks for students, though they are allowed to bring their own, school-appropriate coverings.
“The state of Indiana has purchased a mask—more than one mask—for every student here in the state,” Hile said. “Our masks should be here sometime at the end of the month or early August.”
Social Distancing
While SGCS plans to implement social distancing measures, Hile recognized that doing so at all times may not be possible.
“We all know that, with the number of students that we have, if school is able to open, it will be impossible at every moment to have 6 foot of physical distance,” he said, “but we will be doing what we can to try to help our students put themselves in good situations throughout the day.”
Self-Screening
“One of the biggest items that we really needed parent help with is self-screening,” Hile said. “It’s very important that everyone is following CDC guidelines and the Indiana Health Department guidelines to self-screen, check for those symptoms. If there’s any doubt or we feel like maybe we’re not feeling well today, at this time it really is best for someone to stay home if they’re not feeling well.”
The CDC coronavirus website (cdc.gov/coronavirus) has a self-checker to help determine if a COVID-19 test is necessary. Additionally, the district will be sharing resources with parents to help follow self-screening and quarantine guidelines.
Buses
Regarding bus transportation, students will:
Be required to wash their hands before boarding the bus;
Wear a mask while on the bus;
Sit in assigned seating while on the bus.
Bus drivers will also wash their hands and wear masks, and buses will be sanitized regularly.
Positive Cases
Hile noted that the district will work with local health officials regarding potential COVID-19 cases.
“County health departments can order quarantine for individuals who test positive for COVID-19,” he said, and the school will work with such individuals as necessary to facilitate their education.
He outlined the steps the district must take if an individual tests positive for COVID-19, including:
Notifying the county health departments
Notifying the Indiana Department of Education
Increasing sanitization efforts in the areas the individual was in within the school buildings
Hile said that, per Indiana code, local health officers have the authority to close schools, restrict public gatherings, and to impose quarantines.
“With that said,” he continued, “we are going to work very closely with our county health folks to make sure that we’re following their guidance and taking the steps that they feel are necessary to continue to allow our schools to be safe at all times.”
Documents with full details of the district’s plan for the fall will be available online at sgcs.k12.in.us. These will include building-specific plans, as well as resources that the administration felt would be helpful for parents. These include a self-screening decision tree, a COVID-19 symptoms list, and a document that shows what quarantine might look like.
The board also reapproved 3-0 a resolution from March giving Hile power to make decisions regarding staffing, payroll and purchases without board approval, in the event that the board is unable to meet and do so. The resolution gives the board the power to revoke those powers at any time.
There were no public comments read during the meeting.
The full meeting may be viewed online at sgcs.k12.in.us, via a link to YouTube.
