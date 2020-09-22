CHURUBUSCO — This year’s Homecoming celebration at Churubusco High School didn’t look the same as year’s past, but coordinators made the best of it, announcing the 2020 queen at last Friday’s football game against Prairie Heights.
Kilah Smith is Churubusco’s 2020 Homecoming Queen in an evening that was different than others. Typically, court members are taken in a lap around the football field in a classic car, then dropped off in front of a crowd full of people in the stands. This year, the stands were much less full than usual, and there was no student section due to COVID-19 restrictions on attendees at football games.
Smith is the daughter of Erich and Amelia. She has played volleyball and thrown discus and shot put in track for four years. She’s a member of Key Club and National Honor Society, and is also interested in weight lifting, photography, going out to eat and sleeping. She plans to attend Ball State or get an athletic scholarship for track, and will study medical administration. She was escorted by Ella Boersema, daughter of Joe and Brandy.
Other senior court members included Kya Hamman, Madison Huntley, Makenzie Neal and Mallory Sphar.
Hamman is the daughter of Molli and Jeremy Deitrich and Chris Hamman. She has been involved with archery for six years, 4-H for 10 years and attends Impact for cosmetology. Next year, she plans to attend college for esthetics. Her escort was Rickie Bailer, of Prairie Heights, son of Adam and Lori.
Huntley is the daughter of Mary Foreman and Chris and Melanie Huntley. She enjoys painting and is a waitress at Magic Want. She plans to attend college to become a high school teacher. Her escort was Ethan Partin, son of Jerry and Sherri.
Neal is the daughter of Jared and Lindsey. She is a hostess and server at Brevin’s and loves hanging out with her friends and family, listening to music and sleeping. Next year she plans to attend the University of St. Francis to pursue a job in the medical field. Her escort was Jonethen Lindzy, son of Josh and Amanda.
Sphar is the daughter of Marcia Womack and Joe Sphar. She is involved with volleyball, NHS and loves art. She plans to play volleyball at the next level and wants to pursue a career in the medical field. Her escort was Jackson Paul, son of Chris and Trisha Paul.
Jayden McNutt represented the junior class. She is the daughter of Tasha Robbins and Brian McNutt, and Gary and Deb Robbins. She was escorted by Dawson Robbins, her little brother.
Molly Able represented the sophomore class. She is the daughter of Paul and Karen, and was escorted by Gavan Haberstock, son of Randy and Stephanie.
Aryssa George represented the freshman class. She is the daughter of Greg and Chris George and was escorted by Drew Pliett, son of Marijoy and Joe.
