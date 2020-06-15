WHITLEY COUNTY — Job loss in the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on meeting basic needs, like eating, throughout the state.
According to new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) statistics provided by the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), both Allen and Whitley counties doubled their amount of benefits compared to the same month the previous year. Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and LaGrange counties also saw an uptick in benefits.
Most households must meet certain bank balance limits to be eligible to receive SNAP funds to buy most food and nonalcoholic beverages.
However, although issuance of SNAP funds is notable, FSSA Deputy Director Marni Lemons said the state organization maxed out benefits for SNAP recipients statewide.
While it’s true people on SNAP are receiving more benefits, more Hoosiers overall have been approved to receive them, which rings true in the northeast corner of the state.
In Allen County, over $7.89 million was disbursed in May, a 102% increase compared to May 2019. A total of 44,634 individuals received benefits last month, a nearly 30% annual increase.
Whitley County residents received $294,010 in benefits, a nearly 108% increase compared to May 2019. The number of recipients, 1,632, was up nearly over 24% compared to the same month last year.
In Noble County, 3,049 people received SNAP benefits in May. That’s up 19% from May 2019.
LaGrange County, saw May SNAP benefits go to 1,918 people, a 50% increase from May 2019.
SNAP reached 2,982 DeKalb County residents in May. Since this time last year, DeKalb’s population using SNAP is up 21%.
And Steuben County saw a 20% increase in SNAP recipients from last year, with 2,334 in May.
Some of these numbers might be attributable to FSSA extending the “Pandemic EBT” program to more people.
Specifically, in May, FSSA made it so Hoosier families with kids who qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch are all eligible for SNAP.
And, more recently in June, that food help became a bit more accessible, with FSSA allowing SNAP recipients to buy groceries online for pickup or delivery at either Amazon or Walmart.
With so many more northeast Indiana residents needing food help, you would think food pantries would be working overtime to get nutrition to people in need.
As it turns out, that’s what some food pantries originally thought would happen when the pandemic hit, too, but they were pleasantly surprised.
“It’s just stayed steady. It hasn’t increased, but the bottom hasn’t fallen out either,” Diane Reynolds, director of Warm a Heart Community Outreach in Waterloo said.
To her and some other pantry directors, it seems the state, plus the stimulus check from the federal government, has already helped those with dire food needs and no income.
From closing temporarily to clean, to offering carryout, to just now preparing to open completely again, Reynolds said she has only seen a few changes in people getting help from her food pantry and meal service.
“It’s been about the same number, just some new faces,” she said.
Additionally, Reynolds said she typically sees fewer people needing help when tax returns roll around each year.
In Rome City, Orange Township Helping Hands Pantry’s coordinator Ellen Blanton has actually seen the number of people asking for help dip below the usual, pre-pandemic numbers.
Normally, Blanton said, her pantry would see about 50-60 families per week come in. Recently, she’s seen 36.
“I think it’s because they’re getting more benefits,” Blanton said. “It will gradually, probably, pick back up.”
A larger number of people relying on state help in the pandemic doesn’t spell disaster for the local economy, though, LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Bill Bradley said.
Though LaGrange County is currently facing a 26-27% unemployment rate, reopening the state is restoring jobs to those who had them before.
“Many of our companies are starting to hire back,” Bradley said.
And in the RV industry, usually a canary in the coal mine for the economy, Bradley said employers are so busy they’re hiring more people than they had pre-quarantine.
Without a pandemic and quarantine, usually, food assistance numbers and unemployment go hand-in-hand. Now, Bradley sees both as issues that will solve themselves as employers carefully allow people back into the workplace.
“It concerns me, but I think it’s short term,” Bradley said.
