SOUTH WHITLEY — Tural Urey Grischke, a South Whitley High School graduate, spoke on her experience with the Spanish Flu, which she contracted as a child.
“In January 1918, it reached our family,” she said in a first-hand account documented at the Whitley County Historical Museum.
Her sister caught the flu while staying in South Whitley and attending high school, but came home before she fully recovered, passing the illness on to their father.
“The government urged more and more production of food, and he was raising larger numbers of livestock than usual,” she said.
That winter, the temperature fell to 24-degrees-below-zero.
“There could be no rest when the animals had to be fed and watered, cows milked and milk separated twice a day. He kept doggedly at work in the frigid barns though very ill — and lived to tell the story.”
Tural fell sick shortly after.
“Mother cared for me day and night as I lay on a couch in a corner of the dining room,” she recalled. “All night a low flame burned in the kerosene lamp on the round oak table. When I developed non-stop nose bleeds, the tired doctor was summoned from South Whitley and he administered the few medicines available. When he observed Mother sewing a night-dress, her eyes watering, he asked if she were preparing to be the next patient.”
That she was, as her mother came down with the flu shortly after. Grischke recalls helping her father with housework — cooking meals, washing dishes, separating milk.
“From her couch, Mother listened as we worked and shuddered to think about the state of her kitchen when she heard us slip on a patch of ice on the floor. We were fortunate to have survived, and I gained a new respect for my self-sacrificing, hard-working parents.”
Information for this article was discovered at the Whitley County Historical Museum, 108 W. Jefferson St., Columbia City.
