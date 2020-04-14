COLUMBIA CITY — Last week should have been spring break for families with students at Whitley County Consolidated Schools, but plans changed for nearly everyone after the nation is facing “stay at home” orders due to the coronavirus.
“We had planned a trip to New York but obviously we stayed home,” J.T. Faust posted on the IN Whitley County News Facebook page.
Instead, many continued to work from home or carry on with their “quarantine” lifestyle.
“Instead of taking vacation days, I went ahead and worked from home while playing games and watching movies with the kids,” Foust said.
“We were supposed to be spending the week on the beach. Instead, I’m working from home in my basement,” Sally Nettrouer said. “Kids have been baking and relaxing. We’re dreaming of the day we can reschedule our trip.”
Some found other ways to improvise.
“We had planned to go to Chicago to see a Cubs game,” Leigh Kneller said. “Instead, we played MLB games on the Playstation 4.”
Things even changed for a grandma, who didn’t have spring break herself but had other plans.
“I was going to have my grandkids during the day. Instead, I am here by myself, eating all the extra food that I bought,” Cathy Aumsbaugh said.
One family planned to go to an amusement park, but instead safely spent time at another park.
“We had plans to go to Disney — we’ve been socially distancing at the state parks,” Stephanie Pierce posted on the Facebook page.
For others, there wasn’t much of a change at all.
“We were going to be home … and we are still home,” Jessica Marie shared.
“No different than any other spring break — work,” Tanalee Scott said.
Students had a break from their three-day-a-week e-learning regimen and “returned” to class this week, looking to finish out their last 1.5 months of school in the same way they have for the past month — from their Chromebooks with online assignments from teachers.
School will remain virtual though the end of the school year. Officials plan to return to in-person class in August with the opening of the new Columbia City High School, which is nearing the completion of construction.
