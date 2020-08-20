INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb last week announced a partnership between the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction and Mental Health America of Indiana to expand access to trained peer support recovery professionals through the Indiana Recovery Network.
Peer supports are trained professionals with personal experience with mental health or substance use disorder who work alongside and support others with their recovery.
“Now more than ever, these expanded peer recovery options are essential to supporting those experiencing mental health issues and substance use disorders,” Holcomb said in a news release. “I’m thrilled that this partnership will help ensure Hoosiers have access to the resources they need as we live through this historic pandemic.”
The Indiana Recovery Network is a grassroots network of more than 60 recovery-based organizations that provide peer supports to help people in recovery throughout Indiana.
“Peer supports play a critical role in helping a person sustain their recovery through one-on-one connections and relationships” said Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H. “We are thrilled to partner with MHAI to significantly upgrade Indiana’s peer recovery infrastructure to support Hoosiers in recovery.”
This expansion, which is funded by more than $1 million in grants from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will result in the addition of at least 40 part- and full-time peer recovery specialists at 16 of the recovery-based organizations across Indiana. These 16 organizations and the areas of the state they serve include:
• 1Voice (Southeast)
• Artistic Recovery (Northwest)
• Indiana Addictions Issues Coalition (Central)
• Integrated Wellness (Northwest)
• IU Virtual Recovery Hub (Central)
• Jay County Drug Prevention Coalition (Northeast)
• Minority Recovery Collective Inc. (Central)
• Oaklawn (Northeast)
• PACE Inc. (Central)
• Peace Zone Inc. (Southwest)
• Phoenix Recovery Solutions (Northwest)
• Pick Yourself Up (Northwest)
• Recovery Cafe Indy (Central)
• Scott County T.H.R.I.V.E (Southeast)
• Turning Point Systems of Care (Northeast)
• Wabash Valley Recovery Center (Southwest)
“For people with mental health and substance use disorders, COVID-19 has increased feelings of anxiety and isolation, and has simultaneously limited access to treatment and recovery services,” said Douglas Huntsinger, Indiana executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement. “The Indiana Recovery Network’s regional recovery hubs will expand our ability to assist Hoosiers with mental health and substance use disorders, regardless of where someone is in their recovery journey.”
These peer recovery specialists will be available to individuals across their recovery journey whether the individual has been in recovery for years and needs some extra support, or if they are just getting started on their recovery journey. This funding allows for peer recovery specialists to reach out to multiple community organizations to offer support and resources to the persons in recovery. These organizations include treatment providers, criminal justice partners, syringe service programs and others.
To be connected to a recovery-based organization near you, please visit indianarecoverynetwork.org.
Details regarding the expansion were shared at last week’s Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse meeting.
Huntsinger also announced the completion of the Next Level Recovery August 2020 Progress Report. The six-page detailed report highlights the steps taken under Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s leadership to prevent more people from becoming dependent on illicit substances, help Hoosiers access treatment and recover from substance use disorder, and reduce the risk of a future crisis of similar magnitude.
The progress report can be accessed at in.gov/recovery/993.htm.
