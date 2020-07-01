INDIANAPOLIS — A new web campaign will promote something state officials have been preaching for months now — wearing a face mask in public.
Wednesday, as state officials announced Indiana would take only a half step in its reopening plan, instead of a full reopening originally scheduled for Saturday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box introduced the #MaskUpHoosiers promotion.
Holding his own Indiana-branded face mask, Holcomb said state leaders continue to strongly recommend people wear masks in public places where they can’t guarantee 6 feet of distance between themselves and others.
“This is one thing we know works — is to mask up,” Holcomb said. “It may be inconvenient, but it’s very important, and it works. And this is one of the tools that we know can limit the spread, it’s just factual. So inconvenient or not, this can save lives, this can save our healthcare network’s capacity to treat people.”
Box reminded Hoosiers that statewide studies have shown that about 43% of people who contract COVID-19 carry it asymptomatically and can pass it to other people without even knowing.
Wearing a mask is a method of source control, it helps stop some respiratory droplets a person might expel when breathing, talking, laughing, coughing or sneezing, and it can reduce the potential for an asymptomatic carrier to transmit the virus to others. That’s a main focus of the state’s new campaign — that masks primarily help protect other people more than the wearer.
“Wearing a mask is one of the best things you can do to protect yourselves and others,” Box said. “Even when you feel fine, you could make someone else very very sick.”
The state unveiled the campaign with two short videos featuring state officials holding up #MaskUpHoosiers cards that state, “I wear a mask for ...” with a blank spot to write in who you’re wearing a mask to protect.
Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver’s card stated she wears her mask for her daughter, family and patients; Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch wears it for her daughter, Courtney; Holcomb wrote he’s wearing his for his parents; Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne for his family; and Box for “all of you.”
Holcomb and Box said people can log onto coronavirus.in.gov/maskuphoosiers to view videos, get information and download their own “I wear a mask for” card to create their own.
State officials encouraged people to post their selfies or videos to social media sites using the hastag #MaskUpHoosiers.
Box said that while she’s hopeful most people are paying attention to news about the bad scenarios playing out in other states and want to do what they can to prevent that in Indiana, the social media campaign hopefully will reach more young Hoosiers who spend their time online and may be less likely to follow the news.
“The mask campaign is really meant to go out on social media where we can reach maybe some of the younger kids that don’t watch this show every day,” Box said. “The point of that is to say it really is about protecting other individuals and it can give you some protection.”
While about 92% of deaths in Indiana from COVID-19 have occurred among people age 60 and older, that age group accounts for only about 29% of the total known cases in Indiana.
Hoosiers younger than 40 account for 38% of known cases and potentially a much larger proportion of unknown cases, since younger people are less likely to have symptoms or complications from COVID-19 than older people.
Holcomb said he’s stopped short of issuing a mask mandate across Indiana because the state would rather let individual communities cater measures to their needs and because he thinks Hoosiers are generally taking those precautions voluntarily.
“I believe in Hoosiers, and I believe Hoosiers are doing the right thing for the most part in doing the things to slow the spread,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb and the state may find the #MaskUpHoosiers is a tougher sell in northeast Indiana, where a KPC Media Group poll recently found that more than half of respondents said they don’t wear a mask in public.
A follow-up poll asking whether people who don’t wear masks might change their behavior if they had more information or had specific concerns addressed showed that 75% of respondents to that question said no, they’re not going to wear a mask regardless.
Still, Box reminded Hoosiers that wearing a mask is a simple thing they can do to benefit other people in their community.
“I think it’s a part of it making it not about myself, but making it about you,” Box said. “This is something you can do in this pandemic every day when you go out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.