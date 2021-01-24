WHITLEY COUNTY — While a majority of Indiana’s counties have returned to the less-restive “orange” designation for COVID-19 activity and restrictions, Whitley County was one of the lone in northeast Indiana to stay in the “red.”
Whitley and Steuben counties remain in the highest advisory level after last week’s update, as the counties still see significant coronavirus activity.
As of Sunday, Whitley County saw about 488 cases per 100,000 people. Comparatively, Noble County has 305 per 100,000 people, Allen County is at 388 and LaGrange County has 123 cases per 100,000.
In addition, Whitley County’s positivity rate is 18%. Allen County’s is less than 12% and Noble County is 12.05%.
Whitley County has averaged about 20-35 cases per day for the couple weeks, breaking a new single-day record with 61 cases on Jan. 9. The county has had five additional COVID deaths since Jan. 1, but remains as the county with the least COVID deaths in northeast Indiana, as Noble County has 59, LaGrange 62, DeKalb 64, Kosciusko 83 and Allen 552.
Whitley County’s deaths per 100,000 residents is 76.6, and only five other counties in Indiana have a death rate of less than 77 — Monroe at 76.1, Carroll at 74, Tippecanoe at 71.5, Parke at 47.2 and Switzerland at 46.5.
The hospital census in District 3 has continued to drop since its peak of 448 on Dec. 1. On Jan. 18, that number was 211 patients in the hospital with a coronavirus diagnosis.
