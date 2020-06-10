COLUMBIA CITY — Trees uprooted, large branches on houses, limbs on cars — just one more anomaly in 2020.
Bonnie Platz watched as her large maple tree peeled off the ground — roots, dirt and all, as whipping winds tore through the town.
"It was kind of like slow motion — it tipped up and went to the ground," Platz said.
The large tree didn't cause any major damage, but Platz did have branches down in her back yard.
"I've lived her for 27 years," Platz said of her home on Main Street in Columbia City. "I've never seen anything like this."
Platz said she thought the storm appeared to have a wind shear, similar to the storm that toppled the stage at the Indiana State Fair years ago.
Platz had several plants planted under the tree that were unharmed, but likely won't survive now.
"So much for a shade garden," she said.
Just two days earlier, Platz had a conversation with her friend that she won't be able to have again.
"I told a friend of mine that I have the tallest tree on Main Street … the prettiest tree — and now, it's no more," Platz said.
"This tree was beautiful," said Stephanie Edsall, pictured at left, neighbor of the owner, Bonnie Platz, at right, of the large maple tree that peeled off the ground during Wednesday's storm.
The storm caused several downed power lines and other large trees were destroyed, such as two at the "top of the hill" at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds.
