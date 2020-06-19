INDIANAPOLIS — A second round of statewide testing to estimate COVID-19’s reach suggests the virus may be slowing.
That being said, it’s not a green light to quit the safety measures that have earned that improvement, the study’s author said.
On Wednesday, Dr. Paul Halverson and Dr. Nir Menachemi of the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health presented results from their second wave of a statewide COVID-19 survey aimed at trying to estimate the true reach of the virus in the state.
While positive test results gathered and reported by the state daily are part of the equation, many people since March have contracted or currently carry the virus with no symptoms or only minor symptoms and may never have been tested.
The Fairbanks study has used randomized testing across the state and conducted both viral testing for current infection and antibody testing to look for previous infection as a way to try to better quantify the true scope of COVID-19.
In the first round of results released in April, the Fairbanks study showed approximately 1.7% of more than 4,600 subjects showed active infection, while another 1.1% showed a previous infection.
In the second round of the study, the sample size decreased to about 3,600 people, but the results showed fewer active infections in the population.
Just 0.6% of people tested showed active infections, while the number of antibody tests showed an increase in previous infections to 1.5%.
Menachemi said those results tell a story of a slowing virus.
“A likely reason that the virus has slowed is due to our collective efforts to be safer, engage in social distancing,” Menachemi said. “This was an example of Hoosiers successfully hunkering down during the initial outbreak.”
However, changes in infection rates were different depending on parts of the state. Indiana health District 2 — which includes Elkhart County, the site of a recent surge in cases — showed an increase in active infections compared to April. District 3, which includes northeast Indiana, showed a minor decrease of 0.1% in active cases, even despite significant increases in some area counties.
About 43% of people with active infections were asymptomatic, which was about the same as the 45% asymptomatic rate reported in the first wave of testing, showing that still about half of all infections are carried in an invisible way.
Menachemi highlighted the positive progress but also warned Hoosiers not to give in to complacency.
“It is a good reminder that it is all our responsibility to adhere to any and all of the measures to keep transmission low,” Menachemi said. “It’s not an opportunity to sort of relax the things we’ve been doing to get to this point.”
Unlike the first round of the test, the Fairbanks team was not able to produce new estimates of total statewide exposure or actual mortality rate.
After the first round of testing, the Fairbanks team estimated about 2.8% of Hoosiers had been exposed to the virus and that the estimated true mortality rate was approximately 0.58%.
Menachemi said that due to the lower participation in wave two, but that they are continuing to crunch numbers and will have future releases.
One specific things the Fairbanks team is starting to calculate is mortality among different demographic groups, for example, the mortality rate among people 60-plus people, Menachemi said. Right now, the state can calculate the mortality rate for age groups per positive test result, but not the broader measure of all infections.
“What we wanted to do was focus today on the things we are sure of,” Menachemi said. “We are planning to do as much as we can with the data we have, so stay tuned for more information on that.”
The Fairbanks team is planning two more rounds of randomized testing in the future, with a third wave scheduled for fall and a fourth wave in spring 2021.
Halverson noted that Indiana is currently the only state that’s conducted statewide randomized sampling to better estimate overall spread of COVID-19, but that other states have been contacted to get information about the study’s methodology to try to replicate it in their states.
“I’m reminded about how unique our state is in the ability to mobilize this massive effort,” Halverson said.
