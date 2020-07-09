COLUMBIA CITY — While schools are working toward making plans for the start of the 2020 school year, many have taken time to reflect on the last two months of the past school year.
Starting Friday, March 13, students across the state were sent home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic — and never returned.
Teachers were called to immediately improvise, and students’ lives were turned upside down in an instant. Classes were held online on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Though the district has been prepared and capable of e-learning days for the past several years, a long-term model was never expected.
“The teachers are there with the kids, but they’re all over and in different circumstances,” Whitley County Consolidated Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Patricia O’Connor said. “You have to make sure you’re touching all the bases.”
In recent years, WCCS began implementing 45-minute delays on Wednesdays for teacher development, much of which centered around e-learning.
“We’ve worked on this for three years — using technology as a tool, instruction supported by technology,” O’Connor said.
“I know I’m biased, but I’m going to tell you, I think our teachers — in terms of instruction, working with kids, following up with kids — were probably the best in the state.”
O’Connor reported a 99% participation rate for distance learning. Many students utilized their Chromebooks and technology provided by the schools, while those who did not have internet were emailed paper assignments to complete.
It was a lot of work for teachers and students alike — who were also on-edge about the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Chris and Melanie Bechtold are teachers at Eagle Tech Academy, and, like other teachers in the district, county, state and country, faced unprecedented times this spring.
“On March 13, there was about a 40-minute period of them where everything happened so quickly — it compounded, changed, shifted — you couldn’t keep up with it,” Melanie said. “I started 6th period thinking one thing was happening, and by the end of class we were not coming back to school for at least a month.”
That level of uncertainty and things changing quickly on a national level was not the same, but reminiscent of another time in history.
“I was teaching on Sept. 11, 2001 — it had some of those same feelings of disarray. Nobody had any answers, everyone had questions,” Melanie said. “We knew our job first and foremost was to be strong for the kids, be good leaders, and be calm in the face of having no idea what was coming next.”
The announcement came at the end of the school day — but students and staff were still under the impression that they may return before the end of the school year. That never happened.
“To the kids’ credit, a vast majority of them stuck in it with us until the very end,” Melanie said.
Where some may have taken a negative attitude and given up on the school year, teachers, administrators, students, and parents encouraged each other to power through.
“I hope our parents felt supported,” O’Connor said. “We certainly felt supported by our parents. We got some great feedback.”
With less structure, some students were turning in assignments in the middle of the night with little interaction with their teachers.
“It was tough when we couldn’t see them — to assign something and not hear from them,” Chris said. “We tried to be purposeful in extending a lot of grace to the kids.”
Teachers, too, were working odd hours — perhaps more hours than they would have if they were in the classroom.
“Even after our contracted work time, every five minutes I would open my computer to see if anyone had questions,” Chris said.
Though the teachers were feeling stressed too, they also had support, including daily emails from O’Connor.
“She sent us an email with information and encouragement, ‘you can do this,’ — I think Monday-Friday starting March 16 until school was over,” Melanie said. “I’m sure a lot of superintendents did that, but she’s our leader and the fact that she took a little time out of her day meant a lot. I know how man emails we got a day — I can’t imagine the phone calls and emails, in the midst of a pandemic, and trying to finish a brand new school — but she still took the time to do that for us.”
Other administrators tried to make the best of the situation, as principals Brady and Wes Mullett filmed creative YouTube videos for their students. Other schools shared videos as well, such as messages from teachers and staff for elementary school students.
For some, there’s a sense that “closure” on the school year never happened. Fifth graders never got the chance to say goodbye to their elementary schools. Eighth graders are making the leap to high school, and seniors had their last day of school via computer.
Chris Bechtold talks to his students every year with the same lesson, and this year it rang true with the students.
He talks about how every parent has a “book of firsts” — first tooth, first steps, first day of Kindergarten. As high schoolers, students begin to fill in the “book of lasts.” Some of those “lasts” came much more quickly as expected, as students didn’t know they would be walking out of the building for the last time on March 13.
They didn’t know that Spring 2019 would be their last season playing sports for Columbia City High School, or performing in the Newell Rice Auditorium, or giving their favorite teachers one last hug goodbye.
“They thought they still had time,” Chris said.
Many students were thrust into adulthood quickly — some began working full-time as soon as they could, in jobs such as grocery stores and other essential workplaces.
“In the high school, some of the students grew up in a hurry in ways that we never would have foreseen,” Melanie said.
There is much uncertainty as to what the upcoming school year will look like. Many universities and schools have come out with requirements for mask-wearing and social distancing, but for young students, that will likely be a challenge.
Some students may be at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications due to medical conditions, or they may live with someone who is high-risk. But, students are not the only people in the buildings throughout the week.
Though it is not clear where they contracted the virus, there were a large number of school staff throughout northeast Indiana who caught the virus in March, either before or soon after the shutdown.
One of which was a WCCS school bus driver, who was Whitley County’s first case, and later died from COVID complications. Another was a Fremont principal and two West Noble staff members, including Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn who, at age 51, was in a fight for his life due to the coronavirus, hospitalized for over a month.
O’Connor said she is trying to take all factors into account when coming up with a plan for this fall.
“I know that every single household has separate needs,” O’Connor said. “Some have someone in the family who is really at risk and can’t afford for their children to become ill. People have to go to work. What’s next? How will people go to work? It’s difficult. I just want to do the best we possibly can for the most people in our community. I’m looking at it every day.”
Regardless of each individual family, there will be students who cannot return this fall and may need to participate in class via live stream or other means. However, in the WCCS district, about 195 families do not have access to the internet, and O’Connor is working to change that, exploring possibilities of providing service to students in need.
One way or another, if students return in the fall, school will look much different than years past, with social distancing and sanitizing efforts to slow the spread. As of press time, the district has not made any decisions on mandated mask-wearing, but a survey was sent to parents last month, with mask-wearing as one topic in question.
The first day of school is planned for August 20, about two weeks later than many other school districts in the area, allowing for more time for staff to prepare for the district’s grand opening of the new Columbia City High School.
