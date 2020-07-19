AUBURN — The city of Auburn could provide the highlight of American collector-car auctions in 2020, auctioneer John Kruse said.
“Auburn is once again going to be the epicenter of the collector car world” as the site of the year’s first in-person major auctions, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, he said.
Kruse’s Worldwide Auctioneers company and neighboring RM Auctions both are moving ahead with plans for in-person auctions on the first weekend of September, while most sales across the nation have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both local companies will conduct their auctions in spite of the cancellation of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, a major tourist event in Auburn on the same weekend.
“I am not canceling this. We will be having it, and we’re looking forward to it,” Kruse said about his company’s 13th annual event, The Auburn Auction, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, at Kruse Plaza south Auburn.
RM Auctions will conduct the 50th annual Auburn Fall sale, Sept. 3-6, at Auburn Auction Park, directly east of Kruse Plaza.
“We’ll certainly be at the forefront of the auction world come Labor Day,” Kruse said Friday. “It’s drawing a lot of attention back to Auburn.”
The inaugural Auburn Fall sale gave birth to the collector-car auction industry in 1971.
In spite of the pandemic, “I know that we can have a safe, comfortable event, because we already did one,” Kruse said about his company’s 2020 sale. “We were blessed to be able to have the Americana Festival here in June, which allowed us to have an event with all our COVID protocols.”
A full-time public health professional joined the Kruse Plaza staff in April to plan for auctions and other events at the venue, such as weddings.
“We put the time, effort and resources into making sure that we’re prepared for the times,” Kruse said. “We don’t have to practice it. We now have an even greater level of experience” after the June event, he added.
The September auction at Kruse Plaza will practice social distancing and sanitizing. The event welcomes facial coverings and will provide them on request, Kruse said. The spacious building, covering 200,000 square feet, allows plenty of room for social distancing.
Worldwide Auctioneers will offer private, advance previews for bidders who do not want to attend the auction in person, he said.
Plans current call for selling approximately 80 cars in The Auburn Auction, beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5.
However, with other events being canceled, Kruse said his company’s sale could attract additional consignments, leading to an earlier start, or even a Friday segment.
“The only boutique catalog auction that will take place the rest of the year is going to be right here,” Kruse said about the Worldwide Auctioneers event.
The Auburn Fall sale across Interstate 69 will offer hundreds of cars for bidding over multiple days.
“I think it’s fantastic that they’re having their sale,” Kruse said about RM Auctions.
“We’re in a good position, I believe, in Indiana and northeast Indiana” with relatively low rates of COVID-19 cases, he said.
The highlight of the Worldwide Auctioneers sale lineup is a collection of three cars with stainless steel bodies, built by Ford for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Co. The 1936 Ford Deluxe Sedan, 1960 Ford Thunderbird and 1967 Lincoln Continental Convertible will be sold as a group with no reserve price.
“You’re buying the entire set, and it’s just cool. It’s a special opportunity,” Kruse said.
The 1936 Ford is one of four still remaining out of the original six built. One of the other three is on display at the Early Ford V8 Foundation Museum next door to Kruse Plaza.
Another of the stainless steel 1936 Fords previously sold for $850,000 by itself, Kruse said. The Thunderbird in the auction set is one of two that were built, and the Lincoln is one of three, according to the auction company.
“The sky’s the limit,” Kruse said about the potential sale price for all three.
