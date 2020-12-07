CHURUBUSCO — It was just another Wednesday at the Caldwell house — little four-year-old Charlie was on the couch, watching television, while her mom was wrapping Christmas presents nearby.
Suddenly, an explosive sound was followed by a large tire blasting through the Caldwell home, landing on the couch next to Charlie.
"Out of nowhere, two tires came flying off a truck. One went to a field across the street — the other came flying through our front door," said Caleb Caldwell, Charlie's father.
"The tire shot eight feet into the air, destroyed the front door and came through the front of the house. We had a love seat that was snapped in two, then hit the other couch and the back window."
The tire, which Caleb says was very large — like a dump truck tire — destroyed the home.
"It looked like a shotgun went off in the house. There were holes in the drywall — 2x4s and 2x6s went through the back windows — I can't believe nobody got hurt. It missed my daughter and wife by four feet."
Caleb says his wife, Stephanie, is normally a calm person, but the phone call he received last Wednesday was anything but calm.
"I've never received a phone call from someone in sheer panic," Caleb said.
He was away, working on a project in Fort Wayne when it happened.
"She was crying, yelling, screaming — she thought a car hit the front of the house and a tire came through," Caleb said. "She grabbed Charlie and went outside, looking of a person, a car, a body — but she didn't see anything."
Caleb said a witness at the scene said he saw the tires come off a large vehicle, possibly some kind of dump truck, blue in color.
The truck apparently had enough other tires to continue down the road, fleeing the scene and leaving a mess behind.
Caleb called on a neighbor and some friends to check out the situation.
"I was panicked. I was 35 minutes away and thought someone drove a car through my house," Caleb said.
His friend called him back and told him he needed to get home right away.
"I don't care about the house — I'm thankful my family is OK," he said. "It's frustrating that someone would just leave the scene."
Not only was the accident a near-miss for Stephanie and Charlie, but the family's other children were just about five minutes from arriving home on the school bus.
"It happened at 2:44 p.m. My kids get off the bus and walk through the door at 2:50 p.m. — a 200-pound, four-foot tall tire went through there."
The Caldwell house is new — constructed just 1.5 years ago on SR 205 near Wesley Chapel Road. According to the witness, the truck fled northbound toward SR 3. Caleb said the authorities have been investigating, but there are no solid leads at this time.
After an odd and unpredictable year with the coronavirus pandemic, even this caught the family by surprise.
"This year has been crazy, but we weren't expecting this," Caleb said.
For four-year-old Charlie, not much surprises her.
"There was a huge explosion, my wife was screaming, and Charlie just said, 'What was that?' and went back to watching her show," Caleb said.
