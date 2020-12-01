WHITLEY COUNTY — A longtime program that helps families in need during the holidays is in need of help itself this year.
Whitley County Toys for Tots as seen a drastic decrease in donations this holiday season, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and calling out to the community for toys or monetary donations.
Though the virus isn’t directly preventing individuals from donating, the organization doesn’t have the same public exposure at local events, and many people in the community have had their lives disturbed this year. Even a trip to the grocery isn’t the same as it was last year.
“We started out well and thought everything would be OK, then the donations dropped off,” said Tiffany Careins, coordinator. “So many of the events we’re usually involved in — the Christmas parade, Stuff the Cruiser event — were cancelled.”
Though those events don’t necessarily net a large amount of donations, they provide exposure to the community — a reminder to donate.
“We’re usually able to set up outside Walmart, but we were unable to get the OK for it this year,” Careins said. “We’ve done a whole lot of improvising.”
Last weekend, Toys for Tots set up a drive-through tent in the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot on Main Street with a special appearance by Santa, who waived at cars as they drove by.
“We’re trying to get in front of people somehow,” Careins said.
They will be back at the TSC parking lot again this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., accepting donations.
There are various places around the community that have toy collection boxes, including Kroger, Dollar General, Walgreens and Brew’ha in Columbia City the South Whitley Community Public Library and South Whitley Dollar General; and the Magic Wand, Sav-U-Mor, Churubusco Public Library and Methodist church in Churubusco. A complete list is on the Whitley County Toys for Tots Facebook page.
Donations will be collected until Dec. 10 and then will be prepared for distribution. All toys and money donated locally stays within Whitley County.
If the organization does not receive enough donations this year, it may need to dip into some of its reserve funds or give fewer gifts to families.
Typically the group runs low on toys for babies (newborn through age 2) and teenagers.
“That is still going to be the case this year, no doubt that those will struggle the most, but we’re happy to accept anything for any age group,” Careins said.
The struggle is not only for Whitley County’s Toys for Tots, but Careins said program-wide there have been difficulties related to 2020.
“There are more than 800 across the country and we’re all struggling in some fashion,” Careins said.
For more information, contact Careins at 260-437-4835.
