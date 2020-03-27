WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelming by voice March 27 for the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
After several days of negotiations in the Senate, the bill was passed with unanimous support, 96-0.
The package includes $1,200 checks for American adults, billions in aid to health care workers and providers, and financial support for businesses and industries adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
While speaking earlier on the House floor during the debate, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, gave a shoutout to some businesses in his district that are stepping up to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House was discussing the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package. Banks voted "no' earlier in March on an initial coronavirus relief package, citing concerns about the "final price tag," but planned to vote "yes" March 27.
Banks said:
"Mr. Speaker, over the last 10 days I have seen the best of America on display.
"I’ve seen TNT Floral Shop in Columbia City deliver flowers to nursing home residents who are currently isolated.
"I’ve seen Lucille’s BBQ and Umi Seafood and Sushi in Fort Wayne deliver hundreds of meals to people who can’t afford food on the table.
"I’ve seen many lining up to donate blood at the American Red Cross headquarters in Fort Wayne.
"I’ve seen health care professionals put themselves in harm’s way to treat this virus’s victims.
"It’s time for Congress to join them and bring relief to our neighbors who needed help yesterday. It’s time for us to pass the CARES Act.
"It will keep the lights on in America. It will put cash in the hands of Americans who need help to pay their bills and put food on the table. And it will give a lifeline to small businesses when they need it most.
"This is by no means a perfect bill, but it gets help to the people who need it most. I hope we will come back and make changes in the weeks and months to come.
"In this time of national crisis, we must continue working together with President Trump to keep our country in the fight."
With schools closed and no access to hot lunches for some children, Lucille's BBQ, 9011 Lima Road, said March 22 that it had handed out 882 lunches for children in the early days of its giveaways. Meanwhile, Umi, reported that it served nearly 600 meals within one hour March 24 to the needy and health care workers and will continue to do so at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. The restaurant, 2912 Getz Road, is collecting donations through a Go Fund Me campaign.
