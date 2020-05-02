FORT WAYNE — Initial unemployment claims in the Fort Wayne area slowed slightly for the week ending April 11 at 12,183 for Economic Growth Region 3, according to data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
This is down more than 18% from the 14,942 for the week ending April 4.
Allen County accounted for about half of the total claims with 6,005 claims for the week ending April 11.
Because these numbers are reported by the date of the claim, not the date of the triggering event, new claims may not reflect a layoff that occurred that week. Economic Growth Region 3 is Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Noble, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
For the first four weeks of the coronavirus shutdown, 54,462 people living in EGR 3 filed for initial unemployment claims, with 26,364 coming from Allen County residents.
The number of initial unemployment claims filed for each week in the first four weeks exceeds the largest weekly volume of claims that occurred during the last recession — in the last week of December 2008, 5,226 initial claims were filed by northeast Indiana residents, according to DWD data.
That compares with 6,103 initial unemployment claims filed by northeast Indiana residents in the week ending March 21, 2020 – the lowest number during the first four weeks of the COVID-19 impact.
Moreover, the 58,477 initial claims filed by northeast Indiana residents in just the first 15 weeks of 2020 are the third-largest number of regional claims in any given full year since 2008.
Looking at the four weeks of regional claims by industry (the week ending March 21 through the week ending April 11), manufacturing continues to have the most claims, comprising 41.9% of claims. Accommodation and food services workers had the second highest number of claims with 12.5%, according to calculations by the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute calculations using DWD data.
Other industries in northeast Indiana with more than 2,000 claims during the four-week shutdown period were retail trade; administrative and support and waste management and remediation; healthcare and social services; and the other services category.
“Any other week, more than 12,000 initial unemployment claims would have our jaws on the ground, but the recent highs have given us a new set point by which we measure this activity,” Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne, said in an announcement. “While I am relieved to see it shrinking ever so slightly, it’s still scary because of the number that came in the weeks before. The collective impact on the local economy will be drastic.”
“Most dramatic and utterly unfortunate for those caught in COVID-19’s economic stranglehold is the comparison between initial unemployment claims now and those experienced during the last recession,” Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works, said in the announcement. “At no time in recent memory have the economic fortunes of tens of thousands fallen so far so fast.”
