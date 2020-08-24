INDIANAPOLIS — July unemployment in northeast Indiana dropped significantly in from its COVID-19 pandemic highs, but the numbers still remain about double of what they were a year ago.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported data released Monday has northeast Indiana counties ranging from a low of 5.0% in LaGrange County to a high of 8.6% in Allen County.
Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% for July from 11.1% in June, and the national rate is 10.2%. A year ago in July, Indiana’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.
On the surface, the numbers are positive, but a look beneath the surface shows a different picture.
Northeast Indiana’s shrinking month-over-month unemployment rates look like an economy on the rebound. A closer examination of the number of people working or looking for work shrank between June and July in northeast Indiana, said a review of regional unemployment statistics by the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.
“While a declining unemployment rate during a recession looks like a positive sign, the underlying numbers tell a very different story. The shrinking workforce totals indicate that it may be going down not because people are returning to their jobs but rather they are giving up, hopefully temporarily, on paid employment,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “This departure may reflect people who opted to stay home to care for children in preparation for online school, people who decided it was time to retire during a global pandemic, or those who are simply sitting out from paid work at the moment, especially lower-skill workers who may not be able to find new jobs with similar pay.”
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
All northeast Indiana counties saw fewer available workers, i.e. a smaller labor force, between June and July. In the Fort Wayne metro area, there were 8,400 fewer workers in the labor force and 895 fewer people employed, indicating workers are leaving the workforce altogether. A similar pattern was seen during the Great Recession where workers stopped actively seeking employment, although once the economy recovered, many re-entered the workforce.
In northeast Indiana, the rates varied from county-to-county, with a range of 3.6 percentage points.
LaGrange County improved to 5.0% in July from 7.9% in June. In July 2019, LaGrange County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4%.
Steuben and Whitley counties were next lowest at 6.1% for July. Steuben County was at 8.9% in June and 2.8% in July 2019. Whitley improved from 8.6% in June and was at 3.1% in July 2019.
DeKalb County came in at 6.8%, an improvement over 9.9% in June. In July 2019, DeKalb County’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.
Noble County’s July unemployment rate was 7.7% from 11.8% in June, the only county in the four-county area to be in double digits. Noble County’s unemployment in July 2019 was 3.7%.
Allen County had an unemployment rate of 8.6% in June, down from 11.7% in June. A year ago, Allen County was at 3.4% in July.
Indiana’s improvement in unemployment came in as the labor force decreased. Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 75,741 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 117,983 unemployed residents and an increase of 42,242 employed residents.
“The smaller labor force presents a critical challenge for employers because many have begun hiring again,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “Pre-pandemic, many employers were finding it difficult to keep their workforces at full strength and now that task may be even more difficult. It goes without saying that a fully stocked, well-trained workforce is essential to the region’s economic rebound.”
Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.31 million, and the state’s 62.8% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.4%.
